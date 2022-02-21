Virat Kohli shares image with doppelgangers, leaves internet confused – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Former India skipper Virat Kohli took to social media and shared a little bit trivia for his followers on Sunday, 20 February. Kohli posted a hilarious picture, the place the previous captain could be seen sitting together with his doppelgangers.

On sharing the publish, Kohli requested his followers to guess who’s the odd one out within the picture, which meant he wished his followers to seek out him amongst his doppelgangers. He captioned it saying, “Find the odd one out.”

Soon, the photograph led to entertaining memes on the web.

In the now viral photograph, Kohli is seen together with the opposite males in a room, who all sport an analogous bearded appear like the cricketer. All the boys within the photograph have been seen carrying the identical mild gray swimsuit with matching white sneakers and having fun with a cup of tea.

The cause behind sharing this publish is unclear. Reports counsel that it might be a promotion of cell phone model Vivo, because the model identify could be seen on the picture as a watermark. For the unversed, Kohli is the model ambassador of the Chinese cell phone producer.

Since being posted on-line, the photograph has grabbed consideration all all over the world. While some customers have been confused by the guessing recreation, others reacted with humorous GIFs, memes and feedback.

As for India’s upcoming assignments, Kohli won’t be a part of the T20I collection in opposition to Sri Lanka. As per experiences, he needs to relaxation and put together properly forward of the a hundredth Test match of his profession which is slated to be performed in Mohali.

Earlier in September final yr, he left his followers shocked after he introduced his choice to step down as T20 captain. In January this yr, Kohli had introduced his resignation as Test captain hours after Team India’s collection loss in opposition to South Africa.

