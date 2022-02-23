Virat Kohli thanks Yuvraj Singh for wonderful gesture and gift on Instagram

India cricketer Virat Kohli shares a particular bond with former teammate Yuvraj Singh. After Yuvraj Singh gave him a pair of trainers and wrote a heartfelt letter to Virat and shared it on his Instagram, the previous captain has now replied to him. In a put up on Instagram, Virat Kohli has thanked Yuvraj for the fantastic gesture. He has known as Yuvraj’s life and comeback from most cancers an inspiration for individuals in all walks of life and never simply cricket. Virat Kohli additionally wished him effectively in his new journey as a guardian.

“Yuvi Pa thank you for this wonderful gesture. Coming from someone who’s seen my career unfold from day 1, it means a lot. Your life and your comeback from cancer was, is and will always be an inspiration for people in all walks of life not just cricket. I’ve known you for who you are and you’ve always been very generous and caring for people around you.Now we’re both parents and know what a blessing that is. I wish you all the happiness, beautiful memories and blessings in this new journey. God bless Yuvi Pa. Rab rakha,” Virat Kohli posted on Instagram and likewise shared a photograph with Yuvraj Singh.

See the put up beneath:

The put up has obtained over 16 lakh likes in solely three hours since being posted. It has additionally obtained many feedback.

“Gift from a legend to another legend,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Yuvirat,” commented one other consumer. “God bless Yuvi for this glorious gesture for king Kohli,” posted a 3rd.

Yuvraj Singh final performed for India in 2017 and each of them had been additionally a part of the 2011 World Cup successful Indian squad.

What do you concentrate on the friendship between these two legends?