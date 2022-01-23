Virat Kohli was forced to leave captaincy of India, says Shoaib Akhtar | Cricket News – Times of India

MUSCAT (Oman): Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar feels that Virat Kohli was pressured to depart the captaincy of India.Last yr, Kohli had stepped down because the T20I captain after which he was eliminated because the ODI chief because the selectors wished one skipper for the white-ball format. Kohli then final week stepped down as India’s Test captain as properly, after main the facet for seven years.While speaking to ANI, Akhtar, who’s presently collaborating within the Legends League Cricket , mentioned: “Virat didn’t leave captaincy but was forced to do so. This is not the best of times for him but he needs to prove what he is made of…He is a great guy and a cricketer. Do nottry too many things, just go out there and play cricket. He is a great batsman and has achieved more than anyone else in the world. He just needs to go out there and play with his natural flow.”

“He plays a lot with his bottom hand and I think when the form is out, bottom-hand players usually are the first ones to get in trouble. I think he’s gonna come out of this. He should move forward from this and not keep any bitterness against anyone. Just forgive everybody and keep moving,” Akhtar added.

Talking about India’s subsequent Test captain, the pacer mentioned: “I do know BCCI will make a good move relating to this.”

The schedule for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 was introduced on Friday. The Men in Blue will lock horns with Pakistan of their first match of the match on October 23 on the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is slated to be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

“We will beat India again in Melbourne. Pakistan is a better side than India in T20 cricket. It’s the Indian media that make unnecessary pressure on their team whenever we have the clash of both the countries in cricket, it’s normal for India to lose,” Akhtar added.