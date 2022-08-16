Virat Kohli will find form in Asia Cup 2022: Sourav Ganguly – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is hopeful that Virat Kohli will discover kind within the upcoming Asia Cup. Kohli has been going by a protracted dip in batting kind together with his final century coming in 2019 in opposition to Bangladesh.

Kohli final performed for India in July in England and was given a whole relaxation throughout the tour of the West Indies. He had scored 76 runs in six innings throughout completely different codecs on the tour of England. Kohli can also be set to overlook the ODI collection in opposition to Zimbabwe however can be again with the crew for the Asia Cup with India beginning their marketing campaign in opposition to Pakistan on 28 August.

Reflecting on Kohli’s poor kind, Ganguly stated Kohli is a “big player” and may quickly rediscover his batting contact.

“Let him practice, let him play matches. He is a big player and has scored plenty of runs. I am hopeful that he will make a comeback. He is just not being able to score a century and I believe he will find his form in the Asia Cup,” Ganguly stated on Sports Tak.

Ganguly additionally reacted to the rumours that he might be the subsequent president of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“These are all speculations. These are not right. This doesn’t happen so fast. These are all in BCCI’s and Government’s hands,” Ganguly stated.

