Virat Kohli’s heartfelt note to RCB fans: ’12th Man Army, you have been fantastic’ – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Royal Challengers Bangalore stalwart Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt observe to followers and crew administration after the franchise ended one other trophyless season with a loss in opposition to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 Qualifier 2.

The former RCB skipper took to Twitter to reward RCB’s official followers group ‘twelfth Man Army’ whereas sharing a photograph collage of himself from the marketing campaign that noticed Kohli endure a horrific run of kind earlier than a decisive 70-run-odd innings by him took RCB to the playoffs.

“Sometimes you win, and sometimes you don’t, but the 12th Man Army, you have been fantastic, always backing us throughout our campaign. You make cricket special. The learning never stops. (1/2),” Kohli wrote on his official social media handles.

He additionally confirmed his gratitude in direction of the RCB administration and help workers.

“A big thanks to the management, support staff and all the people who are part of this amazing franchise. See you next season @RCBTweets #PlayBold (2/2).”

Sometimes you win, and typically you do not, however the twelfth Man Army, you’ve got been unbelievable, at all times backing us all through our marketing campaign. You make cricket particular. The studying by no means stops. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/mRx4rslWFK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 28, 2022

On a private stage, it wasn’t the very best of the season for Kohli, who managed simply two half-centuries in 16 video games whereas falling for an unprecedented golden duck thrice in a curler coaster of a season.

In his final outing in opposition to Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, Kohli’s technique came into question once again as he was overwhelmed by the bounce of pacer Prasidh Krishna and edged a easy catch after scoring simply 7.

Kohli completed IPL 2022 with a below-par 341 runs at a mean of twenty-two.73 and a strike charge of 115.78 by his excessive requirements.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.