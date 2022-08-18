Virat Kohli’s manager says depression remark being used too loosely | Cricket News – Times of India

Virat Kohli’s supervisor has mentioned that Virat Kohli has skilled challenges of mental health , however has expressed disappointment that his feedback over depression are getting used too loosely.“The representation of a severe condition like depression is very well understood by Virat. He’s spoken openly on the mental challenges of playing the sport at the highest level and he hasn’t shied away from admitting them. Having said that, he’s mentioned that he’s experienced mental challenges at only a certain stage in his career,” Virat’s agent Bunty Sajdeh instructed TOI on Thursday (August 18), when a collection of stories emerged over his feedback on psychological well being.

“Virat for one will never feel alone when he’s around people who love and support him. That’s where he has got his mental strength from. Every top athlete has gone through mental challenges of dealing with pressures and expectations that come with the positions they are at. Depression is too big and significant a term to be used so loosely,” the CEO of Cornerstone , the corporate which manages Kohli additional mentioned.

A remark from Kohli has caught the eye of the media which, the previous captain’s workforce mentioned, has been largely misconstrued. “I personally have experienced times when even in a room full of people who support and love me, I felt alone, and I am sure that this is a feeling that a lot of people can relate to. So, take out time for yourself and reconnect with your core self,” Kohli was quoted as saying by a nationwide every day.