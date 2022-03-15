Virat Kohli’s photo with fan who invaded pitch during Bengaluru Test goes viral

Getting a photograph clicked with their favorite actor or cricketer is a dream for many individuals. To make it come true, some may even go to any size like invading the pitch for getting a selfie with their favorite participant like Virat Kohli. This is what occurred within the Bengaluru Test between India and Sri Lanka when three kids invaded the pitch throughout the closing stage of Day 2. Two of them managed to click on a selfie with former skipper Virat Kohli earlier than safety personnel took management of the scenario.

Now in a photograph that’s going viral on Twitter, somebody uploaded one of many images of the fan who managed to get himself clicked with Kohli. He uploaded it on Twitter on March 14 with a sarcastic caption. In the picture, the fan is seen standing casually subsequent to Kohli. The picture was acquired over 32,000 likes to date.

“Kohli met me today,” he captioned the picture sarcastically together with a yawning face emoji.

“Honestly can’t tell if this is fake or real, if this is fake this is very well edited,” commented a Twitter person, to which a person replied that the picture is actual and shared a information article in regards to the safety breach. “Lucky man to meet King Kohli,” stated one other. “Kohli is the lucky one here,” stated a 3rd sarcastically.

The one who uploaded the picture clarified within the feedback that it isn’t him within the picture and he simply wrote the tweet sarcastically.

When the three followers breached safety throughout the sixth over of the Sri Lankan second innings, Kohli not solely obliged for a selfie but additionally tried to cease the safety personnel from coping with the scenario harshly.

The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media as many followers hailed Kohli’s gesture regardless of the breach.

