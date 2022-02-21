Virat Kohli’s photo with lookalikes sparks meme fest on Twitter

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has an enormous fan following within the nation and other than his heroics on the sector, there are additionally many followers who attempt to observe his look by holding an identical coiffure and beard. While you might have seen a number of photos of his lookalikes throughout social media, this one posted by Kohli himself could depart you scratching your head. Tweeted on February 20, the pic has not solely left some followers confused, it has additionally sparked a meme fest on social media. In the photograph, Virat Kohli is seen sitting with 9 males who’re dressed precisely like him, carrying the identical gray go well with and white sneakers. They are additionally seen sporting an identical beard and coiffure as Kohli.

While it isn’t clear as to why the photograph was posted, it looks like a model promotion for cell phone firm Vivo as their emblem is seen within the picture.

“Find the odd one out,” Kohli captioned the photograph. The tweet has obtained greater than 1.8 lakh likes to this point.

See the tweet under:

The photograph has turn out to be fodder for folks on-line as they can’t assist however share their tackle it together with hilarious memes.

See among the funniest reactions and memes on the photograph shared by Virat Kohli:

Like this one that mentioned it’s like visiting Delhi’s Connaught Place for the primary time.

This Twitter consumer associated the photograph to the multiverse idea launched in Spider-Man: No Way Home film.

Here’s what one other particular person shared:

This particular person equated the scene within the image to a number of alternative questions in exams.

We can all relate to this meme because it pertains to establishing passwords for social media platforms.

How lengthy did it take you to guess ‘the odd one out’ as Virat Kohli talked about in his tweet? And what do you concentrate on these humorous memes?