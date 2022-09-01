Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir named captains in Legends League





Former India openers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir have been named captains of the 2 new franchises at Legend League Cricket (LLC). Sehwag will lead Gujarat Lions, and Gambhir takes cost of India Capitals.

The upcoming version of LLC will characteristic 4 groups contesting 16 matches throughout six cities. It begins on September 16 on the Eden Gardens in Kolkata adopted by video games in Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur.

“I am excited to get back to the cricket ground again,” Sehwag mentioned on his appointment. “I have personally always believed in playing fearless cricket and I will continue to propagate the same brand of cricket here too. We are extremely excited and eagerly waiting for the draft to pick our team.”

Gambhir mentioned: “I have always believed cricket is a team game and a captain is as good as his team. While I will be leading the India Capitals team, I will be pushing for a spirited team who are passionate and eager to go out and win as a team.”

LLC had additionally introduced that former India captain and present BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will lead India Maharajas in a curtain-raiser exhibition match towards a World Giants crew, led by former England captain Eoin Morgan, on September 16.

In all, 53 former players have been signed by the league, together with Muthiah Muralidaran, Misbah-ul-Haq, Jonty Rhodes, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Ross Taylor and Dale Steyn.

While the Lions and Capitals squads are but to be firmed up, the squads for Maharajas and Giants are as follows:

India Maharajas: Sourav Ganguly (capt), Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashok Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma, Reetinder Singh Sodhi

World Giants: Eoin Morgan (capt), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muthiah Muralidaran, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O’Brien, Denesh Ramdin (wk)

Tendulkar to guide India legends in Road Safety World Series

Sachin Tendulkar , in the meantime, will captain defending champions India Legends within the second version of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS).

The event, aimed toward creating consciousness on highway security, additionally options groups from Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, England and, for the primary time, New Zealand. It begins on September 10 in Kanpur, with different video games set to be performed in Indore, Dehradun and Raipur, the place the ultimate might be performed on October 1.





