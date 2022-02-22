Virgin Mobile UAE becomes first operator to introduce biodegradable SIM cards in UAE

Virgin Mobile UAE has turn into the primary telecom operator within the United Arab Emirates to introduce and supply new eco-friendly, biodegradable SIM playing cards, an announcement launched on Monday revealed.

The operator, a part of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) which can also be the mother or father firm of du telecommunications, mentioned in an announcement that the brand new biodegradable SIMs are essentially the most sustainable possibility obtainable for UAE clients whose gadgets can not but settle for eSIMs, which require no plastic in any respect.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In line with the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030 and Net-Zero 2050 initiative to create a greener, extra sustainable financial system, Virgin Mobile UAE plans to progressively section out single-use plastic SIM playing cards.

“We all need to work together to ensure a collective effort towards building a better future. Virgin Mobile UAE has achieved net-zero carbon emissions for its operations last year, and we are on a mission to become carbon negative,” Virgin Mobile Managing director Rob Beswick was quoted as saying in an announcement.

The new eco-friendly SIM playing cards are manufactured from an oxo-biodegradable plastic that breaks down into tiny piece and slowly degrades within the presence of oxygen and UV mild. When positioned in a landfill, the degradation course of can take as little as 4 to 6 months, a big enchancment when in comparison with the estimated a whole bunch of years regular plastics take to decompose.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) estimates that not less than 14 million tons of plastic find yourself within the ocean annually, impacting fragile ecosystems.

“While we are moving towards the use of biodegradable SIM cards that decompose without a trace and it is a key step in the right direction, the move to eSIMs, whereby there is no physical sim card, remains the most sustainable option,” added Beswick.

Because every SIM card must be punched out of a credit-card sized piece of plastic, which is then disposed of, the telecoms business has contributed an awesome deal to plastic waste. With a constant rise in demand for SIM playing cards, this waste is barely rising.

Read extra:

Environmentalists, stakeholders react to ‘Dubai Can’ initiative

Middle East aircraft fleet to grow by 4.5 percent in next 10 years: Report

UAE extends decision to stop all private drone activities, light sports aircrafts