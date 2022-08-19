Virgin rejects chief executive bullying claim in Federal Circuit Court

Virgin Australia has filed a strident defence to the bullying declare, lodged by former chief pilot Michael Fitzgerald, towards its CEO, claiming that he selected to take authorized motion solely after his demand for $1 million to stroll away “quietly” was rejected by the airline.

Fitzgerald lodged his action against Virgin in April, alleging he was unfairly dismissed after taking an prolonged interval of sick depart for psychological well being causes.

He had labored for Virgin for 18 years till his dismissal in March this yr.

Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka is dealing with allegations of bullying from the corporate’s former chief pilot within the Federal Circuit Court. Credit:Bloomberg

In its defence, Virgin denied any wrongdoing by its CEO Jayne Hrdlicka and alleged Fitzgerald proposed redundancy after he had an prolonged interval of medical depart from July to October in 2021.