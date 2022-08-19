Virgin rejects chief executive bullying claim in Federal Circuit Court
Virgin Australia has filed a strident defence to the bullying declare, lodged by former chief pilot Michael Fitzgerald, towards its CEO, claiming that he selected to take authorized motion solely after his demand for $1 million to stroll away “quietly” was rejected by the airline.
Fitzgerald lodged his action against Virgin in April, alleging he was unfairly dismissed after taking an prolonged interval of sick depart for psychological well being causes.
He had labored for Virgin for 18 years till his dismissal in March this yr.
In its defence, Virgin denied any wrongdoing by its CEO Jayne Hrdlicka and alleged Fitzgerald proposed redundancy after he had an prolonged interval of medical depart from July to October in 2021.
According to the defence, chief working officer Stuart Aggs informed Fitzgerald that whereas a redundancy was not attainable, he was free to depart the enterprise on his present wage phrases. A fortnight later, Fitzgerald was informed he was entitled to 12-weeks pay, $86,148 if he selected to resign.
Fitzgerald’s barrister Chris Watters subsequently responded with a letter demanding $925,000 along with different advantages together with gold standing Virgin lounge entry. Virgin didn’t budge from the unique provide main Watters to ship a request for a severance cost of $769,700.
According to Virgin’s defence, it rejected the severance demand on December 17. On December 22, Fitzgerald filed a “stop bullying order” software within the Fair Work Commission. The defence provides that the appliance was the primary event wherein Fitzgerald had “ever raised any allegations that he’d been bullied at work.”
At Virgin’s request, Fitzgerald attended two impartial medical assessments whereas he awaited a Fair Work Commission convention about his software, which befell on March 1.
On the morning of March 1, Aggs terminated Fitzgerald’s place on the idea of the 2 medical experiences that said he was “permanently unfit” to work, in response to the defence.