Virginia Thomas pressed Mark Meadows to overturn 2020 election, texts show

Texts messages present Virginia Thomas, conservative activist and spouse of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, used her connections to induce a key Trump administration official to dam Joe Biden from taking the White House, based on The Washington Post.

The texts, obtained by the Post and CBS News, have been amongst over 2,000 that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows offered the House committee investigating the January 6 assault. The 29 messages present Meadows was receptive to appeals from Thomas, who repeated conspiracy theories circulating in conservative circles following the election.

“Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!! … You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice,” Thomas wrote in a textual content on November 10, 2020, after media organizations projected Biden the winner of the race, based on the Post. “The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

Meadows later that month wrote to Thomas, calling the dispute over the election outcomes “a fight of good versus evil,” based on the Post.

“Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs,” stated Meadows. “Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it. Well at least my time in DC on it.”

Then-President Donald Trump stated he would take his case to the U.S. Supreme Court as he continued to push baseless claims that widespread voter fraud had robbed him of one other time period. The texts from Thomas don’t point out her husband, reported the Post.

But the texts to Meadows, based on the Post, present that Thomas supported lawyer Sidney Powell main Trump’s authorized efforts. Following the election, Powell faces potential disbarment and a defamation go well with over her claims of election fraud.

Another textual content from Thomas included a passage claiming that: “Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition.”

Thomas stated in an interview printed by The Washington Free Beacon this month that she did attend the rally that led as much as the January 6 riot. But she stated she didn’t assist set up the occasion and left early. She additionally insisted her political actions and attendance on the rally have been separate from her husband’s work.

“Like so many married couples, we share many of the same ideals, principles, and aspirations for America,” Thomas instructed the Beacon. “But we have our own separate careers, and our own ideas and opinions too. Clarence doesn’t discuss his work with me, and I don’t involve him in my work.”

This month, attorneys for the House January 6 committee said in a court filing they’ve proof that Trump and his associates engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to stop the certification of the 2020 election. Meadows has stopped cooperating with the committee.

Newsweek has reached out to Meadows for remark. Thomas couldn’t be contacted for remark Thursday night.