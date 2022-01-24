Virginia’s new AG removes 2 lawyers at public universities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s new Republican legal professional basic has fired attorneys for 2 giant public universities, his workplace mentioned, marking extra vital modifications by Jason Miyares whereas ascending to his new job.

Tim Heaphy, counsel for the University of Virginia, and George Mason University counsel Brian Walther have been let go, Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita told The Washington Post. School counsel inside Virginia’s public faculties and universities are appointed by the legal professional basic.

Heaphy, who with UVA additionally confirmed his removing, labored on the faculty for about three years. He was on go away from the job to work as the highest investigator for the U.S. House of Representatives panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on the Capitol, the newspaper mentioned.

LaCivita mentioned Heaphy’s firing had nothing to do with that investigative position. Rather, she mentioned in a press release, Heaphy was a “controversial” rent and Miyares’ Democratic predecessor, Mark Herring, had “excluded many qualified internal candidates when he brought in this particular university counsel.”

“Our decision was made after reviewing the legal decisions made over the last couple of years,” LaCivita mentioned. “The Attorney General wants the university counsel to return to giving legal advice based on law, and not the philosophy of a university. We plan to look internally first for the next lead counsel.”

A former Herring staffer didn’t instantly remark Sunday on the characterization of Heaphy’s hiring.

LaCivita provided no clarification as to why Walther was let go. Both Heaphy and Walther are Democrats, based on the Post. LaCivita additionally did not say whether or not different counsels at Virginia’s public faculties and universities had been let go.

A former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, Heaphy was employed by UVA in 2018. Earlier, he had performed an unbiased investigation of the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

Heaphy, a UVA graduate and longtime Charlottesville resident, mentioned in a press release that it has been “a tremendous honor and privilege” to function the varsity’s counsel. UVA mentioned in a press release that leaders had been grateful for Heaphy’s “outstanding service” and “disappointed to see it come to an end.”

Walther referred questions on his firing to George Mason’s college communications division, which referred inquiries to Miyares’ workplace. The faculty mentioned Walther had served as counsel since 2017 and “the Mason community is grateful to Brian for his work and his many years of service.”

Miyares, who defeated Herring within the November election, was sworn in on Jan. 15. Roughly 30 staffers had been let go by Miyares shortly earlier than he took workplace, based on the newspaper.