Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia | Fin24
Card cost giants Visa and Mastercard introduced Saturday they are going to droop operations in Russia, the newest main US companies to hitch the enterprise freeze-out of Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Mastercard stated that “noting the unprecedented nature of the current conflict and the uncertain economic environment,” it had “decided to suspend our network services in Russia.”
Visa, for its half, stated that “effective immediately” it might “work with its clients and partners within Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days.”
