Europe
Visa set to halt transactions in Russia
US firm Visa stated it was set to droop its work on the
territory of Russia, the corporate stated in an announcement on Saturday,
Trend reviews citing
TASS.
“Effective instantly, Visa will work with its purchasers and
companions inside Russia to stop all Visa transactions over the
coming days. Once full, all transactions initiated with Visa
playing cards issued in Russia will now not work exterior the nation and
any Visa playing cards issued by monetary establishments exterior of Russia
will now not work throughout the Russian Federation,” the assertion
says.