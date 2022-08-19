Visa solidarity: Baltic states don’t want Russian tourists

Gabrielius Landsbergis is the minister of overseas affairs of Lithuania.

Even earlier than the surge of these fleeing after Belarus’ rigged 2020 election, Lithuania had been offering shelter for Russian and Belarusian dissidents, opposition activists, in addition to these fleeing from each nations’ total repression for years.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, nonetheless, the variety of Russian and Belarusian residents making use of for a Schengen visa on humanitarian grounds elevated dramatically. And on March 10, Lithuania adopted the choice to challenge visas to the residents of those two nations solely on humanitarian grounds or different causes seen as worldwide obligations.

It’s an answer that has confirmed each efficient and truthful. But nonetheless too many European Union member nations stay at odds on the matter — and we should discover a joint resolution.

Since the choice, Lithuanian authorities have issued no visas for Russian or Belarusian vacationers, whereas persevering with to challenge them on humanitarian grounds for these beneath menace, regardless of restricted consular capacities. Still, just a few issues stay.

Russian vacationers who had been denied a visa by authorities within the Baltics should apply for a visa in some other EU member nation. And after succeeding, a lot of them nonetheless journey to the nations closest to the Russian and Belarusian borders, i.e. the Baltic states, moderately than people who granted them a visa.

In Lithuanian resorts, we’re already witnessing a rise in Russian vacationers which have entered the nation with visas issued by different EU members. And since air journey from Russia to Europe is now very restricted, the Baltics have turn out to be a serious staging put up for these touring to Europe from Russia and Belarus — an all too accessible attraction for many who want to get pleasure from a little bit of the European way of life, whereas additionally supporting President Vladimir Putin’s battle.

Thus, EU members that proceed to challenge vacationer visas to Russians are usually not solely ignoring all of the atrocities dedicated in opposition to Ukrainians, they’re additionally successfully “inviting” Russian vacationers to the Baltics. But Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania don’t want to welcome Russian guests who’re, in majority, supporters of Putin’s battle — at the least not till Ukraine’s final victory.

And this contradiction, in time, has the potential to create rifts between nations that proceed to challenge vacationer visas and people who have already stopped.

If we’re in favor of European safety and values, then we should remedy one other drawback as nicely: Large numbers of multiple-entry visas, that are legitimate for 3 years or extra, have already been issued. This signifies that even with no new visas being issued, a big variety of vacationers would nonetheless be granted the opportunity of having fun with the European way of life — one, in keeping with authorities in Russia and Belarus, they need to despise and even struggle in opposition to.

Together, we have to discover a joint and environment friendly resolution to make a visa ban as efficient as doable. And it ought to embody, efficient instantly, a transparent “no” to Russian and Belarusian vacationers; revoking already issued long-term multiple-entry visas, at the least till the battle has ended; and the continued welcome of those that search refuge — not a European trip.

Lithuania is the last word believer in European solidarity and joint options. And as we hear sturdy opposition to visa bans from some member nations, we strongly invite those that nonetheless consider in European values to at the least scrutinize visas which have already been issued extra fastidiously.

And, if there’s ever any doubt, we should say a transparent “no” to shameless Russian free riders on the border, whereas leaving Europe’s door open to democratic activists and people persecuted by the authoritarian regimes of Moscow and Minsk.