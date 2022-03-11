Sports
Vishwanath, Anand reach finals of Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships | Boxing News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Indian youth boxers Vishwanath Suresh (48kg) and Anand Yadav (54kg) produced gritty performances to enter the finals of the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Friday.
Securing victories in nearly related trend in opposition to respective Uzbek opponents, Vishwanath and Anand triumphed in intensely-fought bouts.
Vishwanath confirmed his second successive last look on the prestigious continental event after beating Miralijon Mavlonov by a cut up 4-1 choice. Anand gave his all to safe a troublesome 3-2 win over Abduvali Buriboev.
The final version’s silver-medallist Vishwanath will look to vary the color of his medal when he takes on Kyrgyz boxer Ergeshov Bekzat within the last whereas Anand will combat in opposition to Eljay Pamisa of Philippines.
However, Raman ended his marketing campaign with a bronze medal following a 0-5 loss to Uzbekistan’s Khujanazar Nortojiev within the 51kg semi-final.
Later within the night, three extra Indian youth boxers — Vanshaj (63.5kg), Deepak (75kg), Aman Singh Bisht (+92kg) — will compete of their respective semi-finals.
Indian boxers have secured 18 medals within the youth part, 12 in ladies and 6 in males’s classes.
Among ladies, seven have sealed finals berths on the event.
In the junior boys’ part, Yashwardhan Singh (60kg) and Rishabh Singh Shikharwar (80kg) registered contrasting wins within the semi-finals late on Thursday evening.
Five different boxers — Jayant Dagar (54kg), Chetan (57kg), Jackson Singh Laishram (70kg), Dev Pratap Singh (75kg), and Gaurav Mhaske (+80kg) — exited with bronze medals after losses within the last-four stage.
Yashwardhan outperformed Kazakhstan’s Alexey Khavantsev 5-0 whereas Rishabh secured a detailed 4-1 win in opposition to Choibekov Azim of Kyrgyzstan.
The finals will probably be held on March 13 and 14.
