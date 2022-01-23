Visit aims to rebuild trust with Lebanon: Kuwait foreign minister

Kuwait’s international minister mentioned on Saturday he was visiting Lebanon to rebuild belief with the nation and present solidarity with the Lebanese folks, including that the transfer had been coordinated with different Gulf nations, Trend reviews citing Al Arabiya.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah’s go to to Beirut was the primary by a senior Gulf Arab official since a diplomatic rift over feedback made by a former Lebanese minister that have been vital of Saudi Arabia’s position within the Yemen battle.

Sheikh Ahmad was talking after assembly Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Mikati’s workplace introduced the go to in a press release.