Visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev – Kazakhstan bets on Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. President of

Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev paid an official go to to

Azerbaijan on August 24, Trend experiences.

During the go to, Tokayev held a lot of conferences, together with

negotiations with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in a slender

and expanded format.

Besides, through the go to, the events signed a lot of

vital agreements aimed toward growing bilateral relations.

Kazakh political skilled Zamir Karazhanov commenting on the problem

stated that there have all the time been very heat and shut relations

between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

“The go to of the president of Kazakhstan solely confirms that the

belief and cooperation which we’ve got developed stays at a fairly

excessive stage. The go to as soon as once more confirms the pattern within the

growth of relations between our nations. In this case, we

see a pattern aimed toward increasing and deepening the cooperation,”

Karazhanov famous.

Speaking concerning the significance of signing the listing of bilateral

paperwork, he identified that on this means, Kazakhstan is betting

on Azerbaijan.

“There is laid basis for future cooperation between

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan,” the skilled stated.

He additionally famous that the actual fact of the go to of the pinnacle of

state already signifies that relations between Kazakhstan and

Azerbaijan are growing with a optimistic pattern.

“The relations between our nations proceed to strengthen. In

the long run, cooperation with Azerbaijan will probably be given precedence,”

Karazhanov stated.

According to the skilled, the present geopolitical state of affairs is

fairly sophisticated, and the Central Asian nations are amongst these

that are negatively affected by it.

“Azerbaijan is a gateway for us in direction of Europe or Türkiye, for

us now it’s fairly an vital situation, since we’re additionally exporting

grain and it’s crucial whether or not there is no such thing as a downside for us to

provide this product or not sooner or later,” he stated.

Karazhanov famous that on this sense, Azerbaijan has acquired

particular significance for the nations of Central Asia.

Director of the Economic Policy Institute, Member of the

National Council of Public Trust below the President of the

Republic of Kazakhstan Kairbek Arystanbekov famous that this go to

is a key one in relations between the 2 nations.

According to him, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are built-in

inside the framework of cooperation between the Caspian states, and

the nations are carefully cooperating by means of the Turkic

Council.

“In this context, the signing of a bundle of agreements

undoubtedly displays the nationwide curiosity of each Azerbaijan and

Kazakhstan,” he stated.

The analyst additionally identified that Azerbaijan is a crucial

channel for the provision of Kazakh merchandise to European markets.

“Therefore, we should strengthen our cooperation and successfully

use our ports, commerce and financial ties, and others,” concluded

Arystanbekov.