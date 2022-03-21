Visually-impaired teen prepares to write additional subjects

…faces technical challenges

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the healthcare system, many students who were preparing to write various examinations were forced to overcome the unforeseen challenges the pandemic brought with it.

But Mekyla Belgrave, the visually impaired teen who had her eyes removed as a baby because of a cancerous tumour, overcame some of those challenges, securing passes at three subjects at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

This year, the teen is ramping up preparations to sit another three subjects at the exams although this time, the subjects, English B, History, and Home Economics are a bit challenging for her. In addition, her technical devices which she relies heavily on malfunctions.

Technical challengesHer mother explained that Mekyla’s teachers advised her that her daughter should “stretch out” the subjects since writing the six subjects at once would have been difficult for her. She said her daughter is not so sure of what career path to follow at the moment, however, the teenager has a knack for assisting others and she may choose a career in the line of social work.

Mekyla, who as a baby, was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, which is a cancer of the eyes, managed to secure passes when she wrote English A, Social Studies, and Human and Social Biology at the 2021 sitting of the regional examinations. At the time she was still in Fourth Form at the North Georgetown Secondary School when she sat the examinations. However, she wrote the examinations privately through the Guyana Society for the Blind which came to her aid when the pandemic hit the public school system.

Her mother, Celeste Hercules, told this publication recently that Mekyla is preparing to write the examinations at North Georgetown Secondary with assistance from the Ministry of Education’s Unit for the Blind. The woman explained that the unit offers classes to students who are visually impaired and as such they attend classes at the unit’s offices in Alberttown.

She said that her daughter became nervous when schools reopened fully this term. Two weeks ago, classes at the unit restarted and according to her, Mekyla was still hoping she could have done her studies online. However, since she has several school-based assessments to complete, the teen is preparing to pull the bull by the horns and attend classes in person.

Mekyla Belgrave completing her tasks for a Home Economics School-Based Assessment

Mekyla is attending school three days of each week and according to her mother, for Home Economics, she undertook several practical assignments which were done at home earlier in the school year. This saw the family’s kitchen being converted into a school environment with a young woman donning her kitchen apparel as she completed the SBAs.

Her mother, who is a single parent, noted that Mekyla’s computer and her mobile phone have malfunctioned this term and since she is a single parent, she finds it difficult to secure new devices for her daughter. She said that Mekyla had been using a Samsung phone for some 5 years and she relied heavily on the device for her 2021 examination preparations.

But the machine developed a technical concern. Her mom mentioned that she purchased one other telephone which was a bit cheaper. “We bought another phone and we had to install the talkback app but it does not work well on the phone,” she added.

In addition, the sound characteristic on the laptop computer which assists visually impaired individuals has additionally malfunctioned a bit, and whereas her mom tried to seek out somebody to repair the machine, it continued to malfunction.

Mekyla attended the St Agnes Primary School and he or she managed to acquire 494 marks on the National Grade Six Examinations. Her mom defined that when her daughter was 5 months previous her eyes appeared shiny. Several months later a scan revealed {that a} cancerous tumour was affecting her eyes. In 2005, she was identified with most cancers following a go to to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Trinidad and Tobago and following in depth discussions with the household, medical personnel there undertook surgical procedure to take away each of her eyes. Although the surgical procedures have been carried out near her mind, it by no means affected her cerebral features.

Her rise all through the varsity system to this point has shocked many and her mom has described her as a blessed youngster, noting that she has beat the percentages to this point as she conquers the numerous challenges she has confronted since she was a child.

Anyone who’s prepared to help Mekyla can contact her mom on 647-6990.