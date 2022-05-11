Visually impaired woman explains how her guide dog is trained to keep her safe

Dogs are such valuable animals that make the lives of their people significant with their love and affection. They are additionally of nice assist for individuals with particular wants as some canine are skilled as information canine which are capable of help their people. In a video shared on Instagram, a girl explains how her information canine is skilled to disregard her directions if it might put their life in peril.

The video was posted by Lucy Edwards, a journalist and content material creator, who’s visually impaired. The video was posted on May 1 and it’s got over 3.5 million views thus far. “Would my guide dog let me walk into traffic?” says the textual content on the video. In the video, the girl is seen waving her information canine to stroll ahead as automobiles are driving previous. But the canine solely responds to her command when the automobiles have stopped. The lady explains in a voiceover that information canine are skilled to disregard their blind handlers’ directions if it might put them in peril. This is known as clever disobedience, she says.

“The look of “mother I cannot” I’m gonna scream,” commented an Instagram consumer. “I saw this in action! Like many cities, we have audio crossing signals. The signal was going off and the person started forward, but the dog could see a car that was creeping into the crosswalk and the driver was not looking. The dog wouldn’t budge until the inconsiderate driver made the turn and the crosswalk was clear,” posted one other consumer. “This is also the number one reason dogs fail guide school, they just want to make us happy too bad,” wrote a 3rd.

The information canine within the video is a golden retriever named Molly.

