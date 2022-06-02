Viswanathan Anand, 52, back in top-10 after 32 months in world chess rankings | Chess News – Times of India

Vishy re-enters top-10 with a powerful begin in Stavanger.While he’s not the primary 50+ participant to perform it… https://t.co/EHGRZShjM2 — Emilchess (@EmilSutovsky) 1654111301000

NAGPUR: Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand has regained his kind and the way! Four days after beating Magnus Carlsen on the world champion’s dwelling within the quickest format, 52-year-old Anand grew to become one of many oldest to re-enter the world’s top-10 rankings – the elite membership he as soon as dominated for nearly 25 years since 1991.A second-round victory over former world champion Veselin Topalov – in a battle of veterans – within the Norway chess match, at Stavanger on Thursday, gave Anand 4.7 factors whereas a successful begin within the meet in opposition to 2750 Elo Vachier-Lagrave added 5 factors to his tally.With a powerful begin within the classical format in Stavanger, Anand gained 9.7 score factors to take his tally to 2760.70. He moved six locations as much as be ninth within the stay scores. The final time Anand was within the elite bracket was 32 months in the past – in October 2019.In a tweet, Emil Sutovsky , the director common of Fide, mentioned, “Vishy re-enters top-10 with an impressive start in Stavanger. While he is not the first 50+ player to accomplish it, he might well be the last. Hard to imagine any of the top young stars to do the same in 20 years.”

In the stay chess scores among the many high 30 gamers on the earth, Anand at 52 is the oldest whereas 47-year-old Topalov follows the five-time world champion on the twenty second place. At 2861.1 Elo, Carlsen continues to steer the pack with a useful lead of 55 factors.