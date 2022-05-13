Sports
Viswanathan Anand announced as candidate for FIDE deputy president’s post | Chess News – Times of India
CHENNAI: International Chess Federation (FIDE) president Arkady Dvorkovich has introduced former world champion, India’s Viswanathan Anand, because the candidate for the deputy president’s submit.
Dvorkovich is once more operating for the president’s submit. According to a FIDE official, if Dvorkovich wins the elections, Anand can be his deputy.
On his half Anand tweeted, “Hope to be part of a brighter and better future for Chess. #SayChess #DvorkovichTeam2022.”
Last month, Anand had introduced that he can be supporting Dvorkovich within the FIDE elections.
At that point, Anand had stated, “I have agreed to support Arkady Dvorkovich. We have discussed this but we haven’t decided yet in what role or capacity I will be involved. The team led by Dvorkovich has done a lot for the sport.”
Anand at the moment had categorically denied that he can be contesting for any FIDE office-bearer’s submit, however confirmed his involvement within the elections.
“We have discussed that Viswanathan (Anand) will be a huge part of our team,” Dvorkovich had stated final month.
Interestingly, Anand was appointed as Asia’s Continental Assistant to FIDE president by Dvorkovich in 2019.
The incumbent deputy president of FIDE is Bachar Kouatly. The FIDE elections can be carried out alongside the forty fourth Chess Olympiad to be held at Mahabalipuram throughout July-August.
The assembly of the General Assembly will happen on August 7-8, when the elections can be accomplished.
According to FIDE, the elections will happen for the submit of president and deputy president (on a joint ticket), vice-president, zonal president, a member of the Ethics and Disciplinary Commission and a member of Constitutional Commission.
Enyonam Sewa Fumey of Togolese Republic has introduced his determination to contest for the submit of FIDE president towards the incumbent Dvorkovich.
Fumey has introduced that his deputy president can be FIDE Master (FM) Stuart Fancy, a resident of Papua New Guinea.
