Vital new Tesla rival confirmed for Oz

The ranks of electrical vehicles in Australia are swelling and one of many recent machines on its approach guarantees to be an reasonably priced, top-notch EV.

Cleverly engineered and skilfully designed, the battery-powered Renault Megane E-Tech could possibly be the most effective mainstream mannequin from the French model in many years.

The Megane E-Tech is headed for Australia, although it received’t arrive till subsequent yr. While first deliveries to clients in Europe are scheduled for April, manufacturing in right-hand drive received’t start till September.

It’s manufactured within the north of France, and the voyage to Australia takes months. Also, it’s possible preliminary right-hand drive manufacturing will go to markets the place demand for EVs is powerful, such because the UK.

Even so, the Megane E-Tech is the form of automobile that would persuade EV-curious potential patrons to be affected person. While Renault’s first technology EVs such because the little Zoe are highly regarded in Europe, they have been a complete failure Australia. The Megane E-Tech, in distinction, is sized and formed for widespread success.

It’s a bit shorter and taller than a Toyota Corolla, simply the world’s best-selling small hatch. The Renault’s exterior design stylishly blurs the road between automobile and SUV. With its massive wheels, brief overhangs, high-waisted model and clean contours, the E-Tech is a looker. It’s additionally the primary Renault EV constructed on a very new basis. Known as CMF-EV and collectively developed by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, it introduces large enhancements in battery pack and e-motor know-how.

The platform, which could be inbuilt each front-drive and all-wheel-drive kinds, can be utilized in different upcoming Alliance EVs. The Nissan Ariya can be one in every of them.

Slimmer liquid-cooled battery packs are some of the essential CMF-EV advances. According to Renault chief EV engineer Jean-Paul Drai, the 11cm-thick slab beneath the Megane E-Tech’s ground is 3cm or so thinner than the competitors.

The Megane E-Tech is front-drive and has a new-generation e-motor. Made by Renault, it weighs much less however produces extra energy than earlier designs. The e-motor, along with its single-speed transmission, energy electronics and AC charger, kind a strong block of tech that takes up all of the area beneath the Megane E-Tech’s bonnet. There’s no Tesla-style frunk.

This format, explains Drai, maximises cabin and cargo area in comparison with different small EVs with rear-mounted motors. Weight saving is one other profit, he says. The Megane E-Tech weighs virtually 200kg lower than the VW ID. 3, a direct competitor.

The Renault has a giant 440-litre boot and roomy inside, however the arresting design of the inside is what you discover when settling into the motive force’s seat. The digital driver show and tablet-like centre touchscreen are surrounded by high quality design and supplies.

The infotainment system runs built-in Google Automotive Services and is as fast as an excellent smartphone.

It’s a tech-friendly automobile. As nicely as 4 USB ports, there’s an easy-to-reach inductive phone-charging tray beneath the centre display screen. And iPhone homeowners aren’t uncared for. Apple CarPlay could be related by way of Bluetooth, and works simply in addition to the opposite apps.

Renault plans so as to add cheaper and fewer highly effective variants with smaller battery packs, however for now the Megane E-Tech comes solely with a 160kW e-motor and 60kWh battery pack in excessive gear grades.

This battery pack accepts DC at as much as 130kW to allow fast recharges on lengthy journeys. Renault may even supply the choice of an AC charger rated at 22kW, as a substitute of the conventional 7kW. The automobile’s official WLTP-rated driving vary with the 60kWh battery is 450km.

The Megane E-Tech is a really pleasurable EV to drive. Performance is powerful, particularly at greater speeds. There’s a sporty flavour to the best way it corners, too. The steering is fast and the Renault feels friskily agile by the bends.

Even in comparison with different EVs the Megane E-Tech could be very quiet and its suspension does a largely good job of blotting out the bumps. It actually is a quite stylish act.

In Europe the high-specification Megane E-Techs with the big battery pack and highly effective e-motor are priced under the least pricey model of Australia’s by-far-best-selling EV, the Tesla Model 3. If importer Ateco can place the Megane E-Tech equally right here, this French revelation deserves to succeed.

RENAULT MEGANE E-TECH VITALS

Price: $55,000-$60,000 (estimate)

Safety: Auto emergency braking, predictive adaptive cruise management, lane-keeping help

Motor: Electric. 160kW/300Nm

Range: 450km

0-100km/h: 7.4 secs