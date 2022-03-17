Viv Richards Recalls “One Of The Quickest Deliveries” He Ever Faced, Heaps Praise On Pakistan Legend Wasim Akram | Cricket News

Former West Indies captain Vivian Richards mirrored on the pages from his enjoying days and talked about sure cricketing personalities whom he admired regardless of getting “nightmares” about their abilities “every now and then”. Richards talked about former Pakistan pacer and captain Wasim Akram and defined how the latter was “very very special” ever since his younger days in worldwide cricket. Talking to ESPNcricinfo, Richards opened up about his struggles whereas dealing with Wasim in the course of the nightfall of the previous’s cricketing profession.

Richards talked about, specifically, a selected supply that he termed as “one of the quickest” he had ever encountered on a cricketing pitch.

“One of the quickest deliveries I have ever, ever encountered, and I believe there was someone upstairs looking after me. I had some hair left then, somewhat of a mini-Afro and this one went by so quickly, I could hear it hitting the wicketkeeper’s gloves and I said, ‘Wow, wow.’ Wasim was a young man, coming on to the scene, and I was heading towards the exit door so I was glad that while he was coming then, I was going,” Richards mentioned.

The former West Indies all-rounder hilariously talked about how he was fortunate to have been on the finish of his profession when Wasim emerged on to the worldwide scene, sparing Richards the battle the bowler would have induced if he had performed for an extended length in worldwide cricket.

“I can remember also that I did say to the individuals, the batsmen in the West Indies team at the time, I said, ‘Hey man, good luck to you guys, having to encounter that guy on a regular basis man.’ Wasim, he was very, very special. Up to this day, I still see that particular delivery. I have nightmares about it every now and again,” he added.