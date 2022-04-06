Vivo Pad, Vivo X80 Pro+ Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listings

Vivo Pad is all set to launch in China on April 11. Just days earlier than the formal debut, the pill has allegedly been noticed on the Geekbench web site with mannequin quantity PA217, suggesting a few of its key specs. The itemizing suggests 8GB of RAM on the Vivo Pad. It could possibly be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Separately, Vivo X80 Pro+ additionally reportedly appeared on the Geekbench web site beneath mannequin quantity V2145. The upcoming Vivo X80 sequence cellphone could possibly be powered by the most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

A Vivo system with mannequin quantity PA217 is listed on the Geekbench website, an inventory first spotted by MySmartPrice and considered of the Vivo Pad. It exhibits the upcoming pill could possibly be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM together with an built-in Adreno 650 GPU. The itemizing suggests a high-performance core with a most clock pace of three.19GHz, three cores capped at 2.42GHz and 4 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. Vivo Pad has reportedly scored 1,027 factors in single-core testing and three,382 factors in multi-core testing on Geekbench. It might run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Another Geekbench listing for a tool with mannequin quantity V2145, first spotted by MySmartPrice, is considered of the Vivo V80 Pro+. The chipset within the itemizing is codenamed ‘taro,’ which is related to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The handset reportedly packs an octa-core processor coupled with 12GB of RAM and an built-in Adreno 730 GPU. Regarding the SoC, the itemizing suggests a high-performance core with a most clock pace of 3GHz, three cores capped at 2.5GHz and 4 cores working at 1.79GHz. Vivo X80 Pro+ might run on Android 12 as nicely. The anticipated Vivo handset has reportedly scored 1,209 factors in single-core testing and three,330 factors in multi-core testing on Geekbench.

Vivo has already announced that the launch of Vivo Pad will happen on April 11 in China. The Vivo X80 sequence, which contains Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, and Vivo X80 Pro+, can also be anticipated to debut this month.

