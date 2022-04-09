Vivo X Fold Specifications, Price Leaked

Vivo X Fold foldable smartphone’s pictures and worth have leaked on-line. The pictures have been shared on Twitter by two totally different tipsters. Vivo X Fold is the corporate’s first foldable providing and will probably be launched on April 11. The telephone is tipped to come back with a 6.5-inch AMOLED main show and an 8-inch foldable AMOLED panel. It may include a quad rear digital camera setup and a 4,600mAh battery. Meanwhile, the worth of the smartphone has been leaked on Weibo.

The first set of Vivo X Fold pictures comes from MySmartPrice who collaborated with tipster Ishan Agarwal to share the pictures on-line. As per the report, Vivo X Fold shall be launched in Blue and Grey color choices.

Vivo X Fold specs

As far because the specs are involved, MySmartPrice cites Agarwal as saying that the outer display of the Vivo telephone will measure 6.53-inch and can have a 21:9 facet ratio. He additionally says that the foldable AMOLED show measures 8.03-inch and has a 4:3.5 facet ratio. The Vivo X Fold is tipped to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which could possibly be paired with 12GB of RAM together with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset is purported to pack a 4,600mAh battery with help for 66W wired quick charging and 50W wi-fi charging.

For images, the Vivo X Fold foldable smartphone is claimed to pack a round digital camera module with a quad-camera system. The digital camera might get a 50-megapixel foremost sensor with f/1.75 lens, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide digital camera, a 12-megapixel portrait digital camera, and an 8-megapixel periscope digital camera with 5X optical zoom and as much as 60x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, the telephone is tipped to hold a 16-megapixel entrance shooter. Both screens are tipped to come back with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

These specs are consistent with ones shared by tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter. He has additionally shared a set of pictures of the Vivo X Fold.

vivo X Fold

8-inch 2K show 120Hz

6.53-inch FHD+ exterior 120Hz

HDR10+

Hi-Res Audio certification

TUV Rheinland certification

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

50MP foremost OIS, 48MP ultra-wide, 12MP portrait, 5MP 60x periscope OIS

4,600mAh battery, 66W wired, 50W wi-fi

Android 12#vivoXFold pic.twitter.com/r6kvN6Fp9B — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 8, 2022

Vivo X Fold worth

Citing Weibo, Sharma has additionally shared the details about the costs of the variants that Vivo X Fold is speculated to supply. He shared a picture which additionally has full specs. The Vivo X Fold smartphone is claimed to start out at CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1,43,100) for the bottom variant, and the highest variant could possibly be bought for CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,55,000).

