Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro+ BIS Listing Hints at India Launch

Vivo X80 sequence is anticipated to reach in China within the coming weeks. The international rollout is anticipated to comply with quickly. Now, the 2 handsets from the Vivo X80 lineup have been allegedly noticed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certifications website, which means that its launch in India could also be inching nearer as properly. The base Vivo X80 and the top-end Vivo X80 Pro+ might be outfitted with the brand new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with a Mali G70 GPU.

The supposed BIS itemizing was spotted by 91Mobiles, which mentions two Vivo gadgets bearing the mannequin numbers V2144 and V2145. The prior is believed to be the bottom Vivo X80 with the latter being the Vivo X80 Pro+ handset. There has not been a lot info relating to the Vivo X80 Pro. Furthermore, the corporate can also be but to formally unveil these smartphones.

Vivo X80 specs (rumoured)

Past reports have hinted at among the key specs of the Vivo X80. As we talked about earlier, It is believed to be powered by a Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with a Mali G70 GPU. There might be 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM variants at launch. The Vivo X80 might function a 6.78-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED show with full-HD+ decision and a refresh charge of 120Hz. It is tipped to pack 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the handset is anticipated to function a triple rear digicam setup highlighted by a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor. There is also 13-megapixel and 12-megapixel secondary sensors on the again. In the entrance, it might be fitted with a 44-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset is believed to function a few gaming-oriented options, like an X-axis linear motor for tactile suggestions. The cellphone can also be purported to have a 4,000mm sq. chamber for improved warmth dissipation.

