Vixens victorious over T’birds in netball

Melbourne Vixens have survived a radical examination from Super Netball’s strongest defence to publish a 53-47 victory in opposition to the Adelaide Thunderbirds at John Cain Arena.

Import purpose keeper Shamera Sterling has been essentially the most harmful defender within the competitors this season however even the star Jamaican did not disrupt the affected person Vixens who tightened their grip on the highest two with their fifth win.

Sterling completed with a final-quarter flurry however her two intercepts, under her four-per-game common, was proof of a disciplined Vixens outfit who took nice care to minimise threat within the neighborhood of the Thunderbirds ball winner.

“It was a bit more clinical this week,” Vixens purpose assault Kiera Austin stated.

“There’s a few things we still need to clean up but it was better than last week (a loss to Sunshine Coast) and we were glad to keep (Sterling) out of the game.”

The low-scoring recreation was painfully sluggish at occasions however that was a credit score to the house facet who had a transparent plan in opposition to the Thunderbirds’ athletic defence.

Austin shone at each ends of the court docket with 13 targets, 13 assists and a game-high three intercepts.

While statistically not their finest recreation, defenders Jo Weston, Kate Eddy and Emily Mannix utilized strain that slowly wore down the Thunderbirds.

Adelaide are actually on shaky floor after a fourth consecutive loss following two opening wins.

The absence of Vixens chief Kate Moloney because of Covid-19 protocols and Thunderbird import Lenize Potgieter (knee harm) created a stage for a few understudies to step up.

Thunderbird debutante Lucy Austin (17 targets) didn’t blink.

She lacked a excessive quantity of alternatives with which to work however the rookie strode confidently onto the court docket and shot 16-from-17 to assist preserve the South Australians in contact at halftime.

The smile on her face after sinking her first two-point tremendous shot introduced pleasure to the Thunderbirds teaching employees.

“We said to Lucy to go out there and have a bit of fun and it looks like she’s enjoying it out there,” Adelaide coach Tania Obst informed Fox Netball at halftime.