VK Sasikala Plea Against Expulsion From AIADMK Rejected By Tamil Nadu Court

VK Sasikala was eliminated by AIADMK common council in 2017. (File picture)

Chennai:

A courtroom in Chennai on Monday dismissed expelled AIADMK chief VK Sasikala’s plea in opposition to her removing in a celebration common council in 2017.

The courtroom dismissed her plea following an interlocutory utility from AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Okay Palaniswami, the celebration’s Legal Wing Joint Secretary A M Babu Murugavel stated.

Sasikala had moved town civil courtroom earlier contending that the AIADMK common council held in 2017, which expelled her as common secretary, was not legitimate.

The common council was held within the wake of the merger of the then separate factions headed by Panneerselvam and Palaniswami.