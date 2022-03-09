Vladimir Putin Fast Facts | CNN





CNN

—

Here’s a have a look at the lifetime of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Birth date: October 7, 1952

Birth place: Leningrad (now St. Petersburg), Russia

Birth identify: Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin

Father: Vladimir Putin, a manufacturing facility foreman

Mother: Maria Putin

Marriage: Lyudmila (Shkrebneva) Putin (July 28, 1983-2014, divorced)

Children: Yekaterina and Maria

Education: Leningrad State University, legislation, 1975

Religion: Orthodox Christian

Enjoys figuring out and has a black belt in judo.

Grew up in a communal condominium shared by three households.

Served within the KGB as an intelligence officer earlier than turning into concerned in politics.

1975 – Joins the Committee for State Security (KGB). Is on the workers of the First Chief Directorate for Foreign Intelligence for the KGB, and is assigned to shadow overseas guests.

1984 – Is chosen to attend the Red Banner Institute of Intelligence, the place he learns German and English.

1985 – Is assigned to counterintelligence duties in Dresden, East Germany. Reportedly displays loyalty of Soviet diplomats.

1990 – Becomes assistant rector (dean) for worldwide affairs at Leningrad State University. Reportedly displays loyalty of scholars and shadows foreigners.

1991 – Turns in the direction of politics as he turns into an adviser to one in all his legislation faculty mentors, Anatoly Sobchak, who’s operating for mayor of Leningrad. After Sobchak wins the election, Putin is tapped to work in metropolis corridor as chairman of the committee for worldwide relations. He resigns from the KGB.

1997 – Putin is called deputy chief administrator of the Kremlin underneath President Boris Yeltsin.

1998 – Chief of the Federal Security Service (FSB).

1999 – Secretary of the Russian Security Council.

August 9, 1999 – Yeltsin appoints Putin as prime minister.

December 31, 1999 – Yeltsin steps down amid scandal and Putin turns into performing president. He grants Yeltsin immunity from prosecution.

March 26, 2000 – Is elected president of Russia.

May 7, 2000 – Putin is sworn in.

June 16, 2001 – Putin meets with US President George W. Bush and the boys maintain a joint press convention. Bush tells reporters that throughout the two-hour assembly, he was in a position to get a way of Putin’s soul.

May 24, 2002 – Putin and Bush signal the Moscow Treaty on Strategic Offensive Reductions, which requires every nation to scale back its stockpiles of strategic nuclear warheads over the course of ten years.

March 15, 2004 – Is reelected after campaigning as an impartial.

May 7, 2004 – Putin is sworn in for his second time period.

April 27, 2005 – Becomes the primary Russian chief to go to Israel.

October 4-5, 2005 – Visits British Prime Minister Tony Blair and declares elevated cooperation between Russia and Britain to battle terrorism.

September 5, 2006 – Meets South African President Thabo Mbeki throughout the first go to to sub-Sarahan Africa by a Russian chief.

December 19, 2007 – Named Time journal’s Person of the Year.

March 2, 2008 – Dmitry Medvedev is elected president of Russia.

May 7, 2008 – Just two hours after his presidential swearing in, Medvedev names Putin as prime minister.

August 2008 – Russia engages in a military conflict with neighboring Georgia.

September 24, 2011 – Medvedev calls on the ruling United Russia get together to endorse Putin for president in 2012. Putin in flip means that Medvedev ought to take over the position of prime minister if the get together wins parliamentary elections in December.

March 4, 2012 – Putin wins a third term as president, with slightly below 65% of the vote. Critics query the outcomes amid complaints of voter fraud.

May 7, 2012 – Putin is sworn in underneath tight safety. Hundreds of protestors are detained by police.

December 14, 2012 – US President Barack Obama indicators the Magnitsky Act, a legislation that imposes journey and monetary restrictions on people in Russia suspected of human rights violations. The legislation is called for Sergey Magnitsky, a lawyer who died underneath mysterious circumstances in 2009 after discovering proof that Russian officers dedicated tax fraud.

December 28, 2012 – In response to the Magnitsky act, Putin signs into law a bill that effectively bans US citizens from adopting Russian children. The legislation additionally bans US-funded civic teams from working in Russia.

June 6, 2013 – During an interview broadcast on state-run television, Putin and his wife, Lyudmila, announce that their marriage is over.

September 11, 2013 – Putin publishes an op-ed in the New York Times in regards to the Syrian Civil War.

March 2014 – Putin sends troops into Crimea after Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych flees amid violent protests.

August 6, 2014 – Putin signs a decree that bans food and agricultural imports from countries which have imposed sanctions towards Russia.

September 28, 2015 – Putin attends the United Nations General Assembly in New York and later meets with Obama. The two leaders talk about Ukraine and Syria, in line with senior US officers. It is their first in-person meeting since Russia’s incursion into Ukraine.

January 21, 2016 – A UK inquiry is released, laying out proof that implies Putin authorized the operation to kill former FSB spy Alexander Litvinenko in 2006.

July 25, 2016 – The FBI announces it has launched an investigation into the hacking of the Democratic National Committee’s computer system. Although the assertion doesn’t point out that the company has a selected suspect or suspects in thoughts, US officers inform CNN they suppose the cyberattack is linked to Russia.

September 1, 2016 – During a Bloomberg News interview, Putin denies that the Russian authorities had any involvement within the hacking of Democratic National Committee emails.

December 30, 2016 – Putin says that Russia will not expel American diplomats in response to the Obama administration’s new sanctions and expulsion of 35 diplomats from the United States. He says he’ll as an alternative attempt to rebuild relations with the incoming administration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

January 6, 2017 – The US Office of the Director of National Intelligence releases a declassified report concluding that Putin ordered an “influence campaign” geared toward hurting Hillary Clinton and serving to Trump within the 2016 presidential election.

January 17, 2017 – At a information convention, Putin says {that a} damning file about Trump is “false” and he dismisses allegations that his country’s security services have been monitoring the US president-elect.

July 7, 2017 – Meets Trump for the first time on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. During a two-hour assembly, the boys reportedly talk about allegations of Russian meddling within the US election and the conflict in Syria, amongst different issues. Hours later, they talk again informally during a dinner with other heads of state.

July 30, 2017 – Putin announces that Russia is implementing a series of measures in response to a new sanctions bill approved by Trump. He says that 755 staffers at US diplomatic missions in Russia might be ousted from their jobs.

March 1, 2018 – During his annual address to Parliament, Putin boasts about the country’s nuclear capabilities, declaring that Russian missiles can elude air defense systems. In a video simulation, nuclear warheads are proven flying by house and raining down on a peninsula that resembles the state of Florida.

March 18, 2018 – Putin wins the election, with 76.7% of the vote, according to Russia’s Central Election Commission. His most outstanding challenger, opposition chief Alexei Navalny was barred from running. International election displays say that the votes have been tallied in an orderly method however they criticize the state-run media protection of the presidential race, which heavily promoted Putin.

May 7, 2018 – Is sworn in as president for an additional six years.

July 16, 2018 – Putin and Trump meet in Helsinki and hold a joint news conference. Trump declines to endorse the US authorities’s evaluation that Russia interfered within the election. “I have great confidence in my intelligence people but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today,” Trump says.

November 28, 2018 – Authorities in the United Kingdom assess that Putin approved a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy. The assault in Salisbury, England sickened Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia. One different girl who got here into contact with the poison died.

April 25, 2019 – North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un meets with Putin in Vladivostok. The summit includes one-on-one talks, but it does not include any signed agreements or joint statements.

May 14, 2019 – Putin meets with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who says that he hopes the United States and Russia can develop a more cooperative relationship. Pompeo says he desires the international locations to work collectively “to make our two peoples more, and frankly the world, more successful too.”

July 3, 2019 – Putin indicators a legislation suspending Russia’s participation within the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

October 22, 2019 – Putin meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi and the boys announce a wide-ranging agreement on Syria, saying that Russian and Turkish troops will patrol the Turkish-Syrian border. Kurdish forces have about six days to retreat about 20 miles away from the border.

January 15, 2020 – Putin declares plans to push by reforms that will make his successor as president much less highly effective. Authority can be redistributed giving the Russian parliament and workplace of prime minister larger clout. The entire government resigns the same day.

March 23, 2021 – Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov tells CNN Putin received a Covid-19 vaccination, although no video or photos of the vaccination course of have been made obtainable. The spokesman didn’t disclose which vaccine was used, however did say it was one in all three Russian vaccines which were authorized: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona or CoviVac.

April 5, 2021 – Putin indicators constitutional amendments into legislation which might enable him to seek two more six-year terms when his presidency ends in 2024.

February 24, 2022 – Russian military forces enter Ukraine and start a full scale assault throughout airfields, navy headquarters, main cities and ports. Putin threatens “those who may be tempted to intervene” on Ukraine’s behalf.