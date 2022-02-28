Vladimir Putin is facing stiffer opposition than expected — both inside and outside Ukraine

But a senior US protection official informed reporters on Sunday that Russia has solely used two-thirds of the total combat power utilized to the mission, leaving a big quantity of forces out there to press the offensive.

And on Monday, a miles-long convoy of Russian navy automobiles was bearing down on the Ukrainian capital , whereas Kyiv’s intelligence additionally suggests Belarus is ready to hitch the Russian invasion, in line with a Ukrainian official.

Putin, it appears, hasn’t simply misjudged Ukraine’s capacity to defend itself, but in addition simply how exhausting a line the worldwide neighborhood would take towards Russia within the occasion of an invasion.

For years, the Russian president has confronted little or no pushback from the West over his unlawful annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea, his brutal help for the Syrian regime and acts of aggression in different nations.

For all their robust phrases of condemnation for Putin and his regime, Western nations nonetheless purchased gasoline from Russia, provided a protected haven to Russian oligarchs and retained comparatively regular diplomatic relations with Moscow.

But this time round — regardless of a number of early rocky patches which noticed Western nations accused of not hitting Russia exhausting sufficient — Putin has confronted an unusually united Western alliance.

From unprecedented sanctions which can be already hurting the Russian economic system to worldwide sport slowly turning on Moscow, Russia’s worldwide pariah standing turns into extra acute by the hour.

The financial ache will solely worsen as time goes on. The ruble lost about 20% of its value towards the greenback on Monday afternoon, and Russia’s central financial institution has raised rates of interest from 9.5% to twenty%, a transfer that may hit Russian residents of their pockets.,

Those identical residents may quickly marvel simply why Putin is risking a lot for a warfare that did not have to occur.

Of course, issues are very fluid on the bottom and will change in a short time.

There’s little hope that Monday’s talks will yield a deescalation, and nobody expects this warfare to finish within the fast future — both by drive or by settlement. But it is doubtless that Putin, having come this far, will throw extra at Ukraine within the coming days.

However, because the invasion enters its second week, it is not possible to disregard the truth that Putin’s best-laid plans have been met with firmer resistance than he — and lots of of his opponents — ever imagined.