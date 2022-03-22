Vladimir Putin is making Ukrainians more Ukrainian

Olga Oleinikova is the director of the Ukraine Democracy Initiative on the University of Technology Sydney.

What does it imply to be Ukrainian at present? In a battle premised a minimum of partially on Vladmir Putin’s denial of Ukrainian statehood, it’s a query that bears mounting relevance. And it has a solution the Russian president is unlikely to understand.

Modern Ukrainian id at present goes past mere historical past, ethnicity or language. Increasingly, it has come to revolve round a set of shared pro-Western values — values which might be rising stronger with every blast of Russian artillery.

Ukraine, in fact, has a protracted historical past of self-identity stretching again to a minimum of the Middle Ages. But in fashionable occasions, it was solely in 1991 — after the autumn of the Soviet Union — that the nation obtained an opportunity to form its personal international and home coverage. And within the years since, a collection of developments has ensured that their path turned away from Moscow and towards the West.

Until the mid-2000s, Ukraine pursued a “multi-vector” international coverage, looking for partnerships with each Western international locations and the Russian Federation, whereas remaining a impartial non-bloc state. But then got here Ukraine’s Orange Revolution and the election of Viktor Yushchenko, a Western-oriented politician, as president in 2005.

During Yushchenko’s five-year presidency, Ukraine took a flip towards Europe, because the nation geared toward entry into partnerships just like the European Union and NATO. Though these efforts didn’t obtain a lot widespread help on the time — particularly within the nation’s jap and southern areas, the place help for Russia stayed sturdy — it was, nonetheless, throughout his interval that Ukraine started to develop real democratic traditions and distance itself from the authoritarian political tradition of the post-Soviet area.

As one of many first “pro-Ukrainian” leaders within the nation’s post-independence historical past, Yushchenko believed that constructing Ukraine’s connections to its ethnic roots, language, custom and historical past would popularize pro-national attitudes throughout the entire nation and transfer farther from Russia and within the path of the West. And so his authorities launched a broad spectrum of scientific, academic and cultural work geared toward restoring the nation’s nationwide reminiscence and id as distinctly Ukrainian.

Among the vary of reforms and laws launched on this interval was the regulation “On the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine.” Adopted in 2006, it officially recognized the man-made famine in Soviet Ukraine as a genocide of the Ukrainian folks, signaling a shift away from the mainstream model of occasions that was promoted by Russia for years, undermining a one-sided view of historical past.

Under Yushchenko, Ukraine’s nationalist veterans had been additionally recognized as having the identical rights and state advantages as World War II veterans, a urgent concern that had sparked protests and conflict for a few years, drawing a line between the pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian camps. And although the Ukrainian Orthodox Church solely obtained impartial recognition in 2018, it was Yushchenko who first promoted this concept, and almost succeeded in attaining it, again in 2008.

Though his concepts have gained traction now, Yushchenko was extraordinarily unpopular as a pacesetter, and in 2010, he was changed as president by Viktor Yanukovych, a pro-Russian determine. Under Yanukovych, the query of Ukrainian id as soon as once more turned a secondary precedence. The area for a pro-Western id shrank, sandwiched between nostalgia for the Soviet period and narrow-minded ethnic nationalism.

It was solely after Yanukovych was deposed through the 2013 Euromaidan protests that the nation reembarked on its journey towards a pro-Western nationwide id — an effort that was given new impetus after Russia’s annexation of Crimea and its subsequent invasion of Donbass and Luhansk.

In 2015, the Ukrainian parliament passed legislation banning the promotion of communist symbols and all symbols and propaganda of nationwide socialism. The ban utilized to monuments, in addition to place and avenue names, kickstarting a race to rename public areas.

Around this time, privately, many households additionally determined to cease utilizing Russian and switched to utilizing Ukrainian as their primary language each at dwelling and in public. I keep in mind a lot of my associates eliminating their Russian laptop keyboards and beginning to write and communicate solely in Ukrainian, which they proceed to do at present.

The authorities additionally adopted a range of laws selling Ukraine’s language, formally making Ukrainian the one language accepted within the public service sphere in 2019. This new regulation obliged all registered bookstores to supply 50 % of their books in Ukrainian and required publishers to make sure the language constitutes at least half of their annual output. All bulletins, posters, tickets, brochures and informational materials, all audio-visual info in museums and exhibitions now must be in Ukrainian.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy even launched a number of flash mobs to popularize the language. Looking at public polls, in 2019, 61 % of respondents favored such state help for the language. But within the extra Russian-speaking areas within the south and east, this was nonetheless outweighed by considerations over the standing of the Russian language.

At the identical time, attitudes towards EU and NATO membership, and the overall pro-Western course, took off. Survey data from 2021 exhibits that in a attainable referendum on NATO membership, 59 % would vote in favor, up from 30 % in 2014, proper after the annexation or Crimea. Only 28 % had been in opposition to membership within the Western alliance.

And now Russia has invaded Ukraine. There may be no query as to the affect of the struggle on public opinion. The assault and the brutality that has adopted has additional cemented the thought of Ukraine as one thing distinct from Russia — and as a nation with a pro-Western future.

The struggle is doing what the nation’s political events have by no means been capable of do, offering a transparent imaginative and prescient of what it means to be Ukrainian — uniting the nation within the objective of a free and affluent Ukraine, as a part of Western civilization. Across the nation, increasingly more are folks self-identifying as Ukrainians, even within the historically Russian-speaking areas, which have come beneath the harshest assault. Being Ukrainian at present is broader than merely being a member of a particular ethnic group, talking a sure language or belonging to a nation. It has expanded to embody all those that share the values of freedom, peace, equality and democracy, who wish to shield their land and tradition and provides their lives for these they love if obligatory.