Vladimir Putin ‘manufacturing threats’ with nuclear force alert: White House – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The United States charged on Sunday that President Vladimir Putin is “manufacturing threats” as he positioned Russian nuclear deterrence forces on excessive alert amid the Ukraine disaster.
“This is a sample that we have seen from President Putin by means of the course of this battle, which is manufacturing threats that do not exist in an effort to justify additional aggression,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki mentioned on ABC when requested concerning the announcement from Moscow.
