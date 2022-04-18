World
Vladimir Putin says Russia should use budget to support economy – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russia ought to use its price range to assist the economic system and liquidity in circumstances of contracting lending exercise despite the fact that the central financial institution’s fee cuts will make lending cheaper, President Vladimir Putin stated on Monday.
Putin, talking to high authorities officers by a video-link, stated Russia ought to velocity up the method of utilizing nationwide currencies in international commerce beneath the brand new circumstances.
Russia’s economic system was hit by unprecedented western sanctions designed to punish Moscow for what it calls “a special military operation” in Ukraine that began on February 24.
