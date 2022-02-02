Vladimir Putin says the West has ‘ignored’ Russia’s key concerns over Ukraine

For weeks, Putin had stated little publicly in regards to the disaster sparked by Russia’s buildup of tens of 1000’s of troops close to Ukraine’s borders, which has raised fears of a attainable invasion.

But talking at a Tuesday information convention following a five-hour assembly in Moscow with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Putin stated: “It is already clear — I informed the Prime Minister about this — that the fundamental Russian concerns were ignored. We did not see an adequate consideration of our three key requirements.”

Putin additionally accused the US straight of trying to “draw us into armed conflict” over the Ukraine disaster by utilizing the nation as a “tool” for NATO operations. He claimed that Washington’s important objective is to drive “allies in Europe to impose the very tough sanctions against us,” or “draw Ukraine into NATO.”

The US and NATO have stated Putin’s calls for — which embody a promise to by no means develop eastward to international locations together with Ukraine — violate NATO’s open-door coverage and are non-starters in negotiations.

Putin didn’t provide any options on Tuesday, however did say he was open to extra talks.

“I hope that this dialogue will continue,” he stated, including: “I hope that we will eventually find this solution, although it is not an easy one, and we are aware of this. But what that will be, I’m not ready to say today, of course.”

Putin ended the information convention with a brief lecture about what he characterised as NATO’s historical past of deceptions, claiming that the alliance promised to develop “not an inch” eastward. “They said one thing, they did another,” Putin stated. “As people say, they screwed us over, well they simply deceived us.”

Russian officers have repeatedly made this declare prior to now; the US and NATO have denied making such guarantees.

Putin additionally reiterated his opposition to the potential of Ukraine becoming a member of NATO, and stated Kyiv was trying to retake Crimea — the Ukrainian territory annexed by Russia in 2014 — by navy drive, doubtlessly bringing the alliance into open battle with Russia.

“This [Crimea] is sovereign Russian territory, the question is closed for us,” he stated. “Let’s imagine that Ukraine is a NATO country and starts these military operations. Then what, we should fight against the NATO bloc? So, has anyone thought about this? Looks like no.”

Diplomats from the US, Russia, Ukraine, NATO and the European Union have been engaged in a flurry of diplomatic exercise in current weeks.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a cellphone name Tuesday. Following that decision, a senior State Department official stated Lavrov didn’t give a sign that Moscow will de-escalate from the border with Ukraine.

Blinken instructed Lavrov that if Putin “does not intend war or regime change,” then it was time to drag again troops and heavy weaponry and have interaction in severe, diplomatic discussions, the official stated.

Lavrov responded that the escalation that the US was claiming was not occurring, the official stated, however that it was merely Russia shifting troops inside its personal borders.

US State Department officers confirmed Monday they’d “received a written followup from Russia” to a doc of proposals the US despatched to the Kremlin final week on defuse tensions and pave the best way for additional safety talks in response to Russia’s calls for on safety.

On Tuesday, nonetheless, the Kremlin stated that Russia had not but despatched its “main reply” to the US. “There was a mix-up,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated in a convention name. “It [the Russian correspondence] regarded a different matter. The main reply on this issue hasn’t been handed over, it’s still being prepared.”

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a press convention alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Johnson accused Russia of “holding a gun to Ukraine” and warned {that a} potential invasion of Ukraine by Russia can be a “political” and “humanitarian disaster.”

“The potential invasion completely flies in the face of President Putin’s claims to be acting in the interests of the Ukrainian people,” Johnson stated.

Zelensky stated that ought to a conflict between Russia and Ukraine begin it is going to be a “big war in Europe,” including that there “will be no occupation of any territory or city in Ukraine… but there will be a bloody tragedy if the invasion of our country starts.”