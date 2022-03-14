Vladimir Putin’s daughter’s house raided by activist holding Ukraine flag

An activist has reportedly raided and brought management of a mansion owned by Vladimir Putin‘s daughter in Biarritz, France.

Ukrainian information company UNIAN studies that the French activist Pierre Afner broke into the residence, modified the locks, and provided it as a refuge for Ukrainian refugees.

The villa on France’s Atlantic coast has eight bedrooms and three bogs.

Katerina Tikhonova, 35, is the daughter of the Russian chief and is reportedly the director of Russia’s National Intellectual Development Foundation, based on Global Happenings.

Journalist Amichai Stein of Israeli information company Kan News shared photographs of Afner in the home on Twitter, the place he’s flying the Ukrainian flag.

“French activist Pierre Afner entered the villa of Putin’s daughter Alta Mira in Biarritz changed the locks, and declared the villa was ready to accept Ukrainian refugees,” Stein tweeted.

French activist Pierre Afner entered the villa of Putin’s daughter Alta Mira in Biarritz modified the locks, and declared the villa was prepared to just accept Ukrainian refugees. The villa has eight bedrooms and three bogs pic.twitter.com/OWCqghHtdx — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) March 13, 2022

This is a creating story and can be up to date.

It is now day 19 of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Follow our live blog for updates on the Russia-Ukraine battle.