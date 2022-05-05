Volkswagen boosts e-car investment plan in Spain to 10 billion euros

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess introduced an funding price 10 billion euros to make electrical automobiles and batteries in Spain.

German carmaker Volkswagen AG will make investments 10 billion euros ($10.6 billion) to make electrical automobiles and batteries in Spain, Chief Executive Herbert Diess stated on Thursday, round 3 billion euros greater than it had beforehand dedicated.

The firm additionally introduced a partnership take care of Spain’s largest energy utility Iberdrola, which is able to arrange a photo voltaic park to partially energy the battery plant to be constructed within the municipality of Sagunto close to Valencia.

Volkswagen had already introduced in March a 7-billion euro funding plan to construct a battery plant and produce electrical automobiles at its two current automobile factories in Spain.

“We will electrify the second-largest car producer in Europe (Spain) with a new giga-factory of batteries and the production of electric cars in two plants,” Diess instructed an occasion in Sagunto, including the plan was to create “a full ecosystem of suppliers from lithium extraction to the assembly of batteries”.

Diess was visiting the land the place the manufacturing facility might be constructed with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The German carmaker goals to start serial manufacturing on the 40 gigawatt-hour (GWh) plant by 2026.

