Volkswagen brings in two ID.Buzz EVs inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi series

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz passenger model has taken the form of Light Side whereas ID. Buzz Cargo has taken inspiration from the Dark Side.

Volkswagen has launched a pair of Volkswagen ID. Buzz impressed by the sequence Obi-Wan Kenobi as part of the collaboration with Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic. The new Volkswagen ID. Buzz fashions are available Light Side Edition and Dark Side Edition. Volkswagen has used particular adhesive movies on the physique of the ID. Buzz electrical autos. The firm mentioned the designers have created skins that convey the 2 iconic characters of the sequence, Ob-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz passenger model electrical automobile is the Light Side Edition. The color of the electrical automobile is beige which takes a cue from the Obi-Wan Kenobi’s tunic. The shiny chrome on the higher part takes design references from the design of spaceships and droids from the Star Wars universe. A blue line on the facet continues to the entrance of the ID. Buzz EV into the headlights and light-weight strip, symbolising Obi-Wan’s blue lightsaber. The electrical automobile sits on customised 21-inch wheels.

Volkswagen Head of Design Jozef Kaban mentioned this collaboration introduced the crew with a novel alternative to create a timeless design for the Volkswagen ID. Buzz. Doug Chaing, Lucasfilm VP and Executive Creative Director mentioned, “The themes of excellent and evil, mild and darkish aren’t essentially ideas we apply to vehicles. The ID. Buzz collaboration provided a novel alternative to have the vehicles turn out to be graphic reflections of two iconic characters.”

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo model took on the Dark Side Edition as its exterior is roofed in purple and black color themes. The decrease space of the electrical automobile is roofed within the shiny black movie whereas the higher part of the EV has been draped in matte black. The sidelines, headlights, mild strips and window surfaces don the red hue, impressed by Darth Vader’s lightsaber. Kaban added, “Obi-Wan Kenobi’ sees the return of iconic characters from Star Wars and is certain to attach generations worldwide – as will the VW Bus, whose mythology will enter the brand new period of electromobility with the ID. Buzz.”

