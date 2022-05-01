Volkswagen Group China’s Component Factory In Tianjin Resumes Some Shifts

A car plant Volkswagen collectively runs with FAW Group within the metropolis remained closed since Monday final week

Volkswagen Group’s China unit mentioned on Tuesday its part manufacturing facility within the northern Chinese metropolis of Tianjin had resumed some shifts since Thursday final week.

The part manufacturing facility VW Automatic Transmission Tianjin had been closed since Monday final week, Volkswagen Group China mentioned earlier.

A car plant Volkswagen collectively runs with FAW Group within the metropolis remained closed since Monday final week.

0 Comments

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the newest auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.