Volkswagen In Talks With Huawei On Autonomous Driving Unit – Manager Magazin

Germany’s Volkswagen is in talks with China’s Huawei about buying an autonomous driving unit for billions of euros, Manager Magazin reported on Thursday. Automakers and know-how corporations are investing billions of {dollars} in autonomous driving, aiming to take an early lead in what many think about the way forward for mobility.

Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess mentioned on Wednesday he expects the automobile trade to see widespread autonomous driving inside 25 years and that the corporate was pursuing new partnerships to extend its self-sufficiency in software program.

Group leaders have been negotiating the deal, which additionally includes know-how techniques Volkswagen isn’t but proficient in, for a number of months, Manager Magazine mentioned, citing inside sources.

A Volkswagen spokesperson declined to remark.

