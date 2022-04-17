Volkswagen increases global EV delivery by 65% in first quarter of 2022

The prime 5 fashions that registered the utmost variety of gross sales from Volkswagen within the first quarter had been Volkswagen ID.4, Volkswagen ID.3, Audi This fall e-tron, Audi e-tron and Porsche Taycan.

Volkswagen introduced that within the first quarter of 2022, the automaker has registered a rise of 65 per cent within the deliveries of all-electric automobiles the world over. The world EV supply in Q1 of 2022 surged in comparison with the identical interval final yr. Volkswagen delivered 99,100 battery-electric automobiles by the tip of final month. It additionally famous an increase within the supply of fully-electric automobiles in China the place 28,000 clients took cost of their Volkswagen EVs. Volkswagen stated this can be a 4 instances enhance within the figures in China in comparison with final yr’s first quarter.

Volkswagen shared Europe noticed the utmost progress in gross sales because the automaker bought 58,400 automobiles within the first three months of this yr. The firm bought 7,900 electrical automobiles within the United States. Volkswagen additionally shared gross sales figures of the manufacturers underneath its banner. Audi bought 24,200 automobiles whereas Porsche bought 9,500 automobiles. Skoda however delivered 8,800 automobiles and Seat/Cupra bought 2,200 automobiles.

The prime 5 fashions that registered the utmost variety of gross sales from Volkswagen within the first quarter had been Volkswagen ID.4 which noticed gross sales of 30,300 models adopted by Volkswagen ID.3 which registered gross sales of 13,000 models. Audi’s This fall e-Tron, together with the Sportback model, seen gross sales of 10,700 models whereas Audi’s e-Tron, together with Sportback, bought 10,300 models. On the opposite hand, about 9,500 models of Porsche Taycan, together with the Cross Turismo model, had been bought within the first quarter of 2022.

Group Board Member Sales Hildegard Wortmann stated demand for Volkswagen all-electric automobiles may be very excessive world wide and the corporate’s order books are crammed. “The enhance in BEV deliveries would have been considerably increased had it not been for the present provide bottlenecks. We are relying on further extremely enticing fashions and a successive enchancment of the semiconductor state of affairs to supply further tailwind because the yr progresses. We proceed to have our sights firmly set on a BEV share of seven to eight per cent for the complete yr,” added Wortmann.

