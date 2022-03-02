Volkswagen India Working On A Sub-4 Metre SUV; No Final Decision Made To Enter Segment

The announcement of Skoda Auto India powering forward with the VW Group’s India 2.0 technique was a big one and we have seen how properly this has labored out for each manufacturers. While Skoda has already launched 2 of its extremely localized merchandise in India, VW is gearing as much as convey its second automotive into the market which is the Virtus compact sedan. But now, with Skoda taking a look at bringing in a sub-4 metre automotive in India, is VW going to comply with go well with?

The Taigun has already been successful for the corporate because it has garnered greater than 20,000 bookings

In an unique interview with carandbike Editor-in-chief Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Klaus Zellmer, Board Member for Sales, Marketing and After Sales at Volkswagen Passenger Cars shed some mild on this very venture. He mentioned, “Skoda is taking the lead with the sub-4 metre car that everybody is anticipating.” The truth stays that Skoda is trying to construct up its market share within the nation and a sub-4 metre SUV will certainly ship that enhance, on condition that the phase sees over 50,000 automobiles being bought each month and holds a 15 per cent market share within the general passenger automotive phase.

The subcompact SUV phase already has plenty of competitors

The phase already has established gamers within the type of the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza amongst others.

However the query nonetheless stays, will we see a Volkswagen branded sub-4 metre SUV? Zellmer answered that by saying, “We haven’t fully joined the team on the sub-4 metre as you are all aware of, but we are working on that too. It’s not a final ‘No’, but it’s something we need to work on. We need to see the reception, the chances and the opportunities are for the car. It’s a decision that hasn’t been made final yet, but it certainly hasn’t been made that we are not going to join it. So that could be another opportunity going ahead in India.”

