Volkswagen Polo involved in highest number of car crashes in SA – study finds | Wheels

• A report by the RTMC reveals that Polo drivers are among the many worst in South Africa.

• Of the deadly crashes within the reviewed interval, Polo autos have been concerned in 16.7% of crashes.

• The different two autos with the very best fatality share are Toyota’s Hilux and Quantum.

A examine by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), titled South African Fatal Crashes in Context, discovered that Volkswagen Polo drivers are the worst in South Africa. These drivers additionally account for the very best variety of pace infringement fines issued, the RTMC provides.

Analysing deadly crash information from 1 October 2017 to 30 June 2021 and AARTO pace infringement information from 1 January 2019 to twenty June 2021, the findings make for stunning outcomes.

The RTMC confirms that of the highest 20 autos concerned in deadly crashes, the Polo, Toyota Hilux, and Toyota Quantum accounted for 43.2% of deadly crashes. The report additional states that “a total of 48 330 vehicles were involved in 37 583 fatal crashes with 45 232 deaths during the period.”

It has lengthy since been suspected and joked about that Polo drivers are among the many most harmful in South Africa, however official information may by no means again up the suspicion – till now. The information reveals that Polo drivers contributed to 16.7% of all deadly crashes on South African roads throughout the interval listed above. The Hilux was second on 14.2%, simply forward of the Quantum (12.2%).

These three autos are the preferred in South Africa, however additionally they accounted for the very best variety of pace infringements – 35% – over the reviewed interval.

Proudly inbuilt SA

The Polo, Hilux, and Quantum are all inbuilt South Africa. The Polo is produced at Volkswagen’s manufacturing plant in Kariega (previously Uitenhage) within the Eastern Cape, whereas the Hilux and Quantum are produced on the Japanese automaker’s Prospecton plant in Durban, Kwazulu-Natal. South Africans have a fond liking for all three autos, with the trio usually ruling the roost relating to gross sales.

An undoubted king within the South African context, the Hilux has been the top-selling automobile for many years, vying for the rostrum’s high spot with the Polo, Polo Vivo, and Ford Ranger. Yet, strive as they could, the Hilux is the general gross sales chief, usually surpassing expectations in all circumstances.

As the best-selling passenger automotive, the Polo has been produced domestically for the reason that Nineteen Nineties, with Volkswagen Germany acknowledging the Kariega plant as one in every of its most essential. The native arm once more received the rights to provide the Polo, and can the closely up to date mannequin be formally launched in February 2022. Volkswagen South Africa is the one world producer of the Polo GTI, from the place it’s then exported to different markets.

The Quantum is a favorite within the native taxi business and contributes tremendously to Toyota’s manufacturing portfolio. However, as a result of the automobile is predominantly used as public transport, it’s unnecessarily pushed dangerously. And in consequence, they contribute massively to street fatalities.

Touching on all street fatalities involving public transport, the RTMC notes that the excessive quantity is unacceptable: “Although it is expected that public transport vehicles will be involved in crashes because they are on the road on a semi-full-time basis and travel more million vehicle kilometres compared to other vehicle models, their contribution to fatalities remains unacceptably high considering that they constitute a mere 3.3% of the total vehicle population.”