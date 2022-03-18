Volkswagen recalls more than 246,000 SUVs due to unexpected braking issue

Volkswagen has issued a security recall for greater than 246,000 SUVs within the US and Canada attributable to defective wiring harnesses that may make them brake unexpectedly, typically whereas in visitors, which might result in accidents. The recall contains sure Atlas SUVs from the 2019 by 2023 mannequin years in addition to Atlas Cross Sport fashions from 2020 by 2023 mannequin years.

As per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) paperwork, electrical contacts on a wiring harness in both of the entrance doorways can corrode, interrupting electrical connections. This may cause the aspect air luggage to deploy late in a crash whereas the parking brake can come on unexpectedly. The recall comes three days after a report talked about that that 47 individuals had complained to US security regulators about the issue.

Some of those individuals additionally reported practically being rear-ended by different autos. Many additionally reported that warning lights and alarms would go off whereas the motive force’s aspect home windows would roll down and the SUVs would instantly brake whereas in visitors. The affected Volkswagen SUVs can brake at speeds under 1.8 miles per hour or three kilometers per hour.

(Also learn | Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess heaps praise on 1.2-km-long Tesla Austin factory)

For a driver from Mansfield, Ohio, the sudden braking occurred a number of occasions at speeds of 25 to 70 miles per hour, as per grievance filed with NHTSA. A scientific social employee from Kansas stated her 2021 Atlas Cross Sport tried to cease a number of occasions whereas she was driving on roads, typically whereas it was decelerating.

As the the paperwork filed with the US security company, Volkswagen is engaged on a restore. Owners will get letters telling them of the security danger beginning May 10, and a second one might be despatched when the answer is on the market.

Documents filed by Volkswagen with the federal government present that the corporate began getting complaints concerning the braking situation in 2020 however the firm initially dealt with the issue as a daily high quality situation. In 2021, the corporate began analyzing elements taken from autos, and it discovered the corrosion drawback in a lab. Then in February 2022, NHTSA requested for a gathering after seeing client complaints the place Volkswagen determined to situation a recall on March 4, “out of an abundance of warning,” as per the paperwork.

(with inputs from the AP)

First Published Date: