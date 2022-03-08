Volkswagen Says Tier 1 And Tier 2 Cities Will Be Demand Centres For The New Virtus

Volkswagen India has formally unveiled its all-new compact sedan, the Virtus in India, and it’ll go on sale within the nation in the direction of the tip of May 2022. The new Volkswagen Virtus will exchange the ageing Vento, and it’ll even be the primary VW sedan to be constructed on the MQB A0 IN platform. With the Polo going out of manufacturing, the Virtus will grow to be probably the most reasonably priced providing from the German model, and the corporate says that a lot of the demand for the sedan would come from the Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

Talking in regards to the demand centres for the brand new Volkswagen Virtus, on the most recent episode of Freewheeling with SVP, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India mentioned, “I would say the demand is more or less centred around Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. The super metros and the metros, and the state capitals. That’s where we are the strongest. We have most of our network, almost 70-80 per cent, centred around these demand clusters. We have moved the brand to a premium positioning as well while remaining accessible. So, we are actually bringing a product, which suits our positioning and our presence in the market as well. So, definitely we are hitting the demand centres.”

The Volkswagen Virtus is predicted to be launched in India across the finish of May 2022

The upcoming Virtus sedan shares its underpinning with the Volkswagen Taigun however has extra in widespread with the Skoda Slavia. The mannequin sports activities a large grille with a chrome define that merges into the LED headlamps which might be commonplace on the Virtus. The sedan additionally will get options like 16-inch alloy wheels, a touchscreen infotainment system and 40+ security options as commonplace throughout all variants. The Virtus can be provided in six colors, together with this Wild Cherry Red, together with – Candy White, Carbon Steel Grey, Curcuma Yellow, Reflex Silver, and Rising Blue Metallic.

The Volkswagen Virtus will include a variety of good options, together with a touchscreen unit, ventilated entrance seats, cruise management, and wi-fi charger

Cabin highlights embody a digital instrument console, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, My Volkswagen Connect an electrical sunroof, automated local weather management, ventilated entrance leather-based seats, cruise management, and wi-fi charging. The cabin additionally comes with 60:40 cut up rear seats, a cooled glovebox, and extra. VW additionally revealed that the LED headlamps, alloy wheels and touchscreen infotainment system are commonplace on the Virtus.

The Volkswagen Virtus will include two turbocharged petrol engines – a 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI motor, and each can be provided in handbook and automated decisions. The former makes 113 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque, and it comes mated to a 6-speed handbook gearbox and an non-obligatory 6-speed automated torque converter. The larger 1.5-litre motor makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 6-speed handbook gearbox and a 7-speed DSG automated unit.

