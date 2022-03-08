Volkswagen Virtus: First Look Of The Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City Rival

It’s the third month of 2022 and we’re already trying out the second mid-sized sedan in India after the Skoda Slavia, as a brand new Volkswagen automotive takes centrestage to rival the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The German marquee shouldn’t be shying away from the traditional compact sedan phase given the restricted choices on this explicit area. Till yesterday, it had the Vento in its entry-level sedan phase, but it surely had began to indicate its age, and with rivals updating a number of parts of their automotive to strengthen its place out there, Volkswagen determined to utterly revamp its technique beneath the India 2.0 program. The Volkswagen Virtus sedan is predicated on the identical MQB-A0-IN platform that not solely underpins the Volkswagen Taigun but additionally types the bottom for the Skoda Kushaq and the Skoda Slavia sedan. You will even be stunned to know that the Virtus is the facelifted model of the automotive out there within the world market with India being the primary one to get it. And so, the non secular successor of the Volkswagen Vento finds a number of similarities with its Skoda sibling by way of design, cabin, options, and even powertrain choices.

Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen Virtus Exterior Design:

We will begin with the design, which is often Volkswagen, to start with. The entrance part holds the one slat grille with chrome surrounds, merging fairly elegantly with the LED headlamps, whereas the L-shaped LED DRLs improve the sporty enchantment of the automotive. The Virtus wrapped on this stunning Wild Cherry Red, performs its half and in addition makes the automotive look greater, which actually is the longest and widest within the phase. The sharp and edgy design is retained within the decrease part of the fascia in addition to extensive air dams, and the styling of the fog lamps offers a novel look to the automotive. As is typical to the Volkswagen Group, you get the GT badging on the entrance fenders, hinting at its GT trims, whereas the Dynamic misses this.

The Volkswagen Virtus is the longest and widest within the phase.

The smooth look is sustained in profile as properly with a sloping roofline and a robust character line protecting the size of the sedan. The 16-inch alloy wheels complement the general stance of the automotive and add a sure sexiness to its character. The chrome inserts for the door handles, distinction black ORVMs and roof, full the profile whereas the wrap-around LED taillights, Virtus lettering on the boot-lid, and a boot-mounted quantity plate recess covers the rear part of the automotive. Overall, we like the best way Volkswagen has given the Virtus its personal distinctive character with out taking the widespread route of replicating what its sibling possesses.

Volkswagen Virtus Interior Design:

The inside of the Volkswagen Virtus is barely extra interesting to our eyes than some other automotive within the phase, and the styling actually speaks for it. The black & beige appears to be like pleasing however it’s the pink highlights unfold throughout the width of the dashboard that takes it away for the Virtus. This is nevertheless restricted to the GT line on this particular color scheme.

The black & beige appears to be like pleasing however it’s the pink highlights unfold throughout the width of the dashboard that takes it away for the Virtus.

Other parts on the Virtus do remind of the Slavia, such because the digital instrument console, in addition to the 10-inch touchscreen that’s appropriate with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Virtus additionally comes with ventilated seats for the entrance passengers. Other key options on the Virtus are the electrical sunroof, automated local weather management, cruise management, and wi-fi charging. The cabin additionally comes with 60:40 break up rear seats, a cooled glovebox, and extra.

Volkswagen Virtus Safety Feature:

Safety can also be very important for VW and so 40+ options are customary together with 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, multi-collision brakes, tire strain deflation warning, hill maintain management, and way more, making the Virtus one of many most secure vehicles within the phase, in accordance with the German marquee.

Volkswagen Virtus might be provided in 6 exterior color schemes.

Volkswagen Virtus Engine Options:

The Volkswagen Virtus sedan might be powered by two engine choices – a 1.0-litre TSI petrol and 1.5-litre TSI petrol. The former will churn out 113 bhp energy/178 Nm torque and the latter will produce 148 bhp energy/250 Nm torque. Both engines might be mated with a 6-speed guide transmission, nevertheless, the 1.0-litre TSI engine will get a 6-speed torque converter automated gearbox and the 1.5-litre TSI engine can have a complicated 7-speed DSG transmission. We will quickly get behind the wheel to let you know extra concerning the driving dynamics, the trip and dealing with, and efficiency suggestions from the brand new Virtus.

Volkswagen Virtus might be powered by two engine choices – a 1.0-litre TSI petrol and 1.5-litre TSI petrol.

Volkswagen Virtus Verdict:

The Volkswagen Virtus might be domestically constructed on the firm’s plant right here so anticipate an aggressive pricing, which we expect could be within the vary of ₹ 10 lakh, to ₹ 17-19 lakh for the top-spec mannequin, which might be loaded to the gills. The automotive even checks out a lot of the containers than simply the great appears to be like division. It has the dimensions, proportions. and the detailing to not simply draw a look, but additionally maintain it. The Volkswagen Virtus does emerge as a promising contender in its phase; nevertheless, pricing would be the decisive issue behind its success within the Indian market.

