Volodymyr vs. Vladimir: How rival statues explain the Russia-Ukraine conflict

One of Ukraine’s most legendary figures is Volodymyr the Great. He dominated Kyiv from the yr 980 to 1015, launching main constructing initiatives, pulling collectively divided tribes and introducing Christianity. Today, he is honored with a hovering statue in Kyiv overlooking the Dnipro River that bisects town.

Yet Russia additionally claims him as central to its political and spiritual historical past. They know him by the Russian model of his identify — Vladimir the Great. Six years in the past, Russia constructed a good bigger statue simply outdoors the Kremlin partitions.

This is not just a few minor historic tiff, with Russia making an attempt to outdo Ukraine in monument constructing. Rather, it speaks to fundamentally different narratives in regards to the previous, and the controversy over trendy Russian and Ukrainian statehood enjoying out within the present battle.

“Ukraine is not just a neighboring country for us,” Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in a televised speech on Feb. 21, simply three days earlier than Russian troops entered Ukraine. “It is an inalienable part of our own history, culture, and spiritual space.”

In Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, Volodymyr’s statue is brief stroll from the workplace of the person who at present leads this nation — one other man named Volodymyr — President Zelenskyy.

Both are protected in opposition to a possible Russian assault. Volodymyr the president works from a closely fortified compound. Volodymyr the statue is draped in inexperienced canvas, surrounded by scaffolding that notes he is occupied this commanding spot since 1853.

“It’s his city,” George Kovalenko, a priest and spiritual scholar, stated of the elder Volodymyr. He spoke to NPR within the shadow of Volodymyr’s statue.

Volodymyr, he stated, put Kyiv on the map. In addition to uniting his realm, he opened commerce to different elements of Europe and was a talented diplomat. Yet his most enduring legacy, Kovalenko stated, was within the yr 988 when “he brought Christianity to Kiev and founded the beginning of this Christian state.”

He’s additionally a person of many titles. Kovalenko stated he had simply invoked Volodymyr’s identify in church, calling him, “Holy, Equal-to-the-Apostles, Grand Prince Volodymyr.”

A distinct narrative in Russia

In Moscow, the grand prince is named Vladimir the Great. It was one other well-known Vladimir — Russia’s President Putin — who performed a key position in bringing the monument to town in 2016.

Speaking on the statue’s unveiling ceremony surrounded by Orthodox clergymen and politicians, Putin stated Prince Vladimir’s embrace of Christianity had set the course for contemporary Russia — as energy shifted to Moscow over the centuries

“Prince Vladimir went down in history as a unifier and defender of Russian lands, and a far-sighted politician who created the foundations of a strong, unified, centralized state, which eventually united different peoples, languages, cultures and religions into one big family,” stated Putin.

If these phrases echo Putin’s personal messianic imaginative and prescient for modern-day Russia, that is no coincidence, stated Sergei Chapnin, a scholar of Orthodox Christian research who previously labored within the Moscow Patriarchate.

“Not only Great Prince Vladimir has this name. So you have to figure out, who is the main Vladimir among them?” stated Chapnin in an interview with NPR.

Chapnin says the Moscow monument is a part of a wider Kremlin effort to redefine trendy Russia on the heart of Slavic political and non secular life — an thought Putin has more and more embraced as he watched Ukraine drift in the direction of the West.

“So he erected this huge monument in center of Moscow trying symbolically to present this idea: that the heritage of Prince Vladimir is somehow transferred from Kyiv to Moscow,” stated Chapnin.

Ukrainians see an try to get rid of their identification

What the Ukrainians see is a Russian try to take over their historical past, simply as they are saying Russia as we speak is making an attempt to take over their nation.

Kovalenko, the non secular scholar, stated Russian leaders courting again to Peter the Great within the early 1700s have been making an attempt to crush the notion of an unbiased Ukraine.

“It’s very important to understand that this is a long-standing history of imperial conquest,” he stated.

He stated Moscow conveniently chooses to disregard key historic details. When Volodymyr dominated, his territory included elements of modern-day Ukraine, Russia and Belarus. The metropolis of Moscow did not exist.

On the day Kovalenko spoke with NPR, Kyiv was marking its 1,540th anniversary. Moscow, he famous dryly, is lower than 900 years previous.

A ruler dressed for battle

A millennium in the past, the very Kremlin close to the place Prince Vladimir now stands was a patch of marsh.

Indeed, preliminary plans to position the monument on the excessive financial institution of the Moscow river had been scuttled amid considerations the soil may give means — sending Vladimir into the waters under.

When the Moscow monument was unveiled in 2016, Patriarch Kirill, the pinnacle of the Russian Orthodox church, defended constructing a statue of a person who by no means lived within the metropolis.

“A monument to a father can be anywhere his children live,” stated Kirill. “But it’s bad when those same children forget that they had one father to begin with.”

Indeed, within the Moscow monument, some observers noticed hints of rising militarism contained in the Kremlin.

Russian historian Nikita Sokolov notes that whereas each statues present the Grand Prince with a cross, Moscow’s Vladimir is dressed for battle and conspicuously carries a sword.

“It was an act of symbolic war with Ukraine,” Sokolov advised NPR. “Unlike his Kyiv counterpart, the Moscow statue is militaristic and imperial.”

Volodymyr’s residing legacy in Kyiv

In Kyiv, George Kovalenko stated Russia treats their Vladimir as if he is a personality from a reasonably story. But in Ukraine, he added, Volodymyr’s legacy could be very actual.

“People in Moscow see Volodymyr as this mythical figure, as this idea that is very far away,” he stated. “For people who live here in Kyiv, he’s not a myth. He was here. He built the buildings that we walked past, that we pray in, and that we see every day.”

He stated Volodymyr was not an ideal man.

“He was at times a brutal ruler, and I have to understand the context in which he lived and ruled,” he stated. “We can glorify him, but at the same time, understand that he was a figure of his time.”

He’s additionally, it appears, a determine of those troubled instances. One man, two names, dueling statues and conflicting narratives which are very a lot a part of as we speak’s battle.

Charles Maynes is NPR’s Moscow correspondent.

Greg Myre is an NPR nationwide safety correspondent at present on task in Ukraine. Follow him @gregmyre1.