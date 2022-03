Volodymyr Zelensky Fast Facts | CNN

Sergei Illnitsky/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

People in Moscow watch a televised tackle by Russian President Vladimir Putin as he announces a military operation within the Donbas area of japanese Ukraine on February 24. “Whoever tries to interfere with us, and even more so to create threats to our country, to our people, should know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences as you have never experienced in your history,” he stated.