Volodymyr Zelensky Visits Ukraine’s East For First Time Since War

Volodymyr Zelensky visited Eastern Ukraine on his journey to Kharkiv area.

Kyiv:

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the nation’s war-ridden east for the primary time because the Russian invasion, on a visit to Kharkiv area, from the place Moscow retreated in current weeks.

Zelensky’s workplace posted a video on Telegram of him sporting a bullet-proof vest and being proven closely destroyed buildings in Kharkiv and its environment.

“2,229 buildings have been destroyed in Kharkiv and the region. We will restore, rebuild and bring back life. In Kharkiv and all other towns and villages where evil came,” the publish stated.

